Weekend GAA previews: Attacking edge to seal Leinster glory for Kilmacud Crokes

If sacrifice counts for something ahead of this final then Kilmallock’s challenge will be considerable.
It is believed that the players opted against attending the wedding reception of club stalwart Paudie O’Brien on Friday and the celebrations of Graeme Mulcahy’s nuptials last weekend.
Avoiding mixing with others indoors is a sensible choice with the backdrop of Covid, but there has been no let-up in what they have been doing in the fresh air, training on St Stephen’s Day and hiking the following afternoon.
Tony Considine clearly hopes the Ballyhouras provide the same benefits as the hill in Shannon did for Clare in the 1990s.
Ballygunner have no doubt curbed their own Christmas celebrations for this game especially after the pain of the 2019 decider and this competition being cancelled last year.
The good surface will be to the liking of Dessie Hutchinson and Peter Hogan, but it also will suit Graeme Mulcahy along with Oisín O’Reilly who has the skates to trouble Philip Mahony should that duel materialise. Speed will be required if Ballygunner are to overcome a physically intimidating Kilmallock back-line. The clash of Barry Coughlan and Gavin O’Mahony could be sparky as O’Mahony looks to be the foil to his more free-scoring forwards.
Neither team should be rusty. Having easily negotiated the seven-week break prior to their semi-final win over Midleton, this latest rest period shouldn’t upset Kilmallock. Similarly, Ballygunner hardly looked troubled against Ballyea following their lay-off. It’s they who should be hungrier and more ambitious, but they face a team with as much nous.
They are in for a battle, but it’s one they can nudge.
Ballygunner.