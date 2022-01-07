Weekend GAA previews: Attacking edge to seal Leinster glory for Kilmacud Crokes

SATURDAY

AIB Leinster Club SFC final.

Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) v Naas (Kildare), Croke Park 5pm (P. Maguire, Longford) Live RTÉ2.

The fitness of Paul Mannion has dominated the build-up to this game but it’s difficult to believe he won’t line out here given how much is on the line and how dependent his team are on him. The Christmas break shouldn’t have blunted the teams too much after their hard-won semi-finals. Crokes have been sluggish at times in their last two outings but may have more of a spark up front to scrap another win.

Verdict: Kilmacud Crokes.

AIB Leinster Club JHC final.

Mooncoin (Kilkenny) v Shamrocks (Offaly), UPMC Nowlan Park 1pm (C. Flynn, Westmeath).

Verdict: Mooncoin.

AIB Connacht Club IFC final.

Naomh Anna, Leitir Moir (Galway) v St Faithleachs (Roscommon), Pearse Stadium 1.30pm.

Verdict: Naomh Anna, Leitir Moir.

AIB Connacht Club JFC final.

Kilmeena (Mayo) v St Patrick’s (Sligo), Markievicz Park 1.30pm (M. McGirl, Leitrim).

Verdict: Kilmeena.

Ulster Club IHC final.

Lisbellaw, St Patrick’s (Fermanagh) v Banagher (Derry), O’Neills Healy Park 1pm (C. Cunning, Antrim).

Verdict: Lisbellaw, St Patrick’s.

Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup quarter-final.

Kerry v Tipperary, Austin Stack Park 2pm (C. O’Regan, Cork).

Verdict: Tipperary.

FBD Connacht semi-final.

Sligo v Roscommon, Connacht Air Dome 6pm (L. Devenney, Mayo).

Verdict: Roscommon.

O’Byrne Cup.

Group A.

Longford v Louth, Rathcline GAA 2pm (A. Coyne, Westmeath).

Verdict: Louth.

Offaly v Dublin, Bord na Mona O’Connor Park 2pm (P. Coyle, Meath).

Verdict: Dublin.

Group B.

Wexford v Laois, St Patrick’s, Enniscorthy 2pm (K. Harris, Kildare).

Verdict: Wexford.

Group C.

Kildare v Westmeath, St Conleth’s Park 1pm (D. Fedigan, Louth).

Verdict: Kildare.

2020 All-Ireland Camogie Intermediate Club Championship final.

Gailltír (Waterford) v St Rynagh’s (Offaly), Semple Stadium 1.30pm.

Revenge will be on the minds of the St Rynagh’s team but the Waterford women have the wherewithal to replicate their 2019 victory over the same opposition.

Verdict: Gailltír.

SUNDAY

AIB Munster Club SHC final

Kilmallock (Limerick) v Ballygunner (Waterford), Páirc Ui Chaoimh (C. Lyons, Cork) Live TG4.

If sacrifice counts for something ahead of this final then Kilmallock’s challenge will be considerable.

It is believed that the players opted against attending the wedding reception of club stalwart Paudie O’Brien on Friday and the celebrations of Graeme Mulcahy’s nuptials last weekend.

Avoiding mixing with others indoors is a sensible choice with the backdrop of Covid, but there has been no let-up in what they have been doing in the fresh air, training on St Stephen’s Day and hiking the following afternoon.

Tony Considine clearly hopes the Ballyhouras provide the same benefits as the hill in Shannon did for Clare in the 1990s.

Ballygunner have no doubt curbed their own Christmas celebrations for this game especially after the pain of the 2019 decider and this competition being cancelled last year.

The good surface will be to the liking of Dessie Hutchinson and Peter Hogan, but it also will suit Graeme Mulcahy along with Oisín O’Reilly who has the skates to trouble Philip Mahony should that duel materialise. Speed will be required if Ballygunner are to overcome a physically intimidating Kilmallock back-line. The clash of Barry Coughlan and Gavin O’Mahony could be sparky as O’Mahony looks to be the foil to his more free-scoring forwards.

Neither team should be rusty. Having easily negotiated the seven-week break prior to their semi-final win over Midleton, this latest rest period shouldn’t upset Kilmallock. Similarly, Ballygunner hardly looked troubled against Ballyea following their lay-off. It’s they who should be hungrier and more ambitious, but they face a team with as much nous.

They are in for a battle, but it’s one they can nudge.

Verdict: Ballygunner.

AIB Connacht Club SFC final.

Knockmore (Mayo) v Pádraig Pearses (Roscommon), James Stephens Park 1.30pm (J. Molloy, Galway) Live TG4.

Pat Flanagan clearly did his homework on Mountbellew-Moylough and the break over Christmas will have given even ample time to focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the Mayo champions. This shouldn’t be a game where individual talent shines out but the superior collective effort counts most. Don’t rule out extra-time but on the basis of their semi-final wins it is a hesitant nod in the direction of Pearses.

Verdict: Pádraig Pearses.

AIB Munster Club IHC final.

Kilmoyley (Kerry) v Courcey Rovers (Cork), TUS Gaelic Grounds 1.30pm (M. Kennedy, Tipperary).

You can be sure John Meyler will have drawn all his contacts to scout Courcey Rovers. Both teams came through thrilling semi-finals and with a second win under their belt in the space of two weeks Kilmoyley would have carried momentum into a pre-Christmas final. The opportunity to take stock may be more to Courcey Rovers’s liking.

Verdict: Courcey Rovers.

AIB Munster Club JHC final.

Ballygiblin (Cork) v Skeheenarinky (Tipperary), Mallow 1.30pm (J. O’Halloran, Limerick).

An exciting encounter on the cards here with heroes of the 2020 Munster SFC on show in the form of Mark Keane and Conor Sweeney. The addition of Keane, who is due to head back to Australia next week, adds to an already strong Ballygiblin line-up.

Verdict: Ballygiblin.

AIB Ulster Club IFC final.

Moortown St Malachy’s (Tyrone) v Steelstown Brian Óg’s (Derry), Maghera 1pm (C. Dourneen, Cavan).

Verdict: Steelstown Brian Ógs.

McGrath Cup, Group 2.

Limerick v Tipperary, Mick Neville Park 2pm (C. Maguire, Clare).

Verdict: Limerick.

Walsh Cup.

Group A

Dublin v Antrim, Parnell Park 2pm (D. Hughes, Carlow).

Verdict: Dublin.

Galway v Offaly, Ballinasloe 2pm (C. Mooney, Dublin).

Verdict: Galway.

Group B.

Laois v Wexford, Rathdowney 2pm (P. Murphy, Carlow).

Verdict: Wexford.

Dr McKenna Cup.

Section C, Round 2 Monaghan v Fermanagh, St Tiernach’s Park 1.30pm (K. Eannetta, Tyrone).

Verdict: Monaghan.

All-Ireland Junior Club Camogie Championship final.

Clanmaurice (Kerry) v Raharney (Westmeath), Templetuohy 2pm.

Raharney may have enough experience to pull through.

Verdict: Raharney