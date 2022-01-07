Changing of the guard: Analysing the 10 new managers in Gaelic football

Keith Ricken (Cork)

Age: 51.

First rodeo?: At senior level, yes but he earned his spurs as U20 manager, landing the 2019 All-Ireland title.

In his words: “If I hold the power of decision-making, then we’re fucked as a team. It’s about the players, they make all the decisions.”

What’s expected: Ricken’s customary holistic approach to management and personable media appearances. He has congregated an impressive backroom team. Promotion from Division 2 may be more of a goal than a demand.

What’s realistic: There should be a new manager bounce but consolidating their Division 2 status, with the changes to the football championship afoot, would be enough. Rattling Kerry in early May and an All-Ireland quarter-final appearance would be dandy.

Backroom team: John Cleary, Barry Corkery, Des Cullinane, Micheál Ó Cróinín, Ray Keane, James Loughrey.

James McCartan (Down)

Age: 50.

First rodeo?: Back in the role he left in 2014 having guided the team to the 2010 All-Ireland final. Very much a parachute candidate this time around.

In his words: “When I’ve been asked to help out my county I’ve always found it hard to say no.”

What’s expected: The Down Way, whatever that is at this stage now that they are nearly 30 years without an Ulster SFC title. For all their love of expansive football, their champions Kilcoo have shown a more sophisticated way of winning. Must remain in Division 2 at least, though.

What’s realistic: McCartan and Aidan O’Rourke were a fine combination for the early part of the former’s spell in charge. There will be pragmatism but overall being competitive in each outing is a reasonable request.

Backroom team: Aidan O’Rourke, Philly McEvoy. More to be confirmed.

Kieran Donnelly (Fermanagh)

Age: 45.

First rodeo?: In this arena yes following stints with Scotstown, guiding them to the 2018 Ulster final, and Cavan Gaels. He was part of Peter Canavan’s Fermanagh management team in 2012 and ’13.

In his words: “My main focus will be marrying together a lot of young players who’ve come through with our still excellent older players, asking the senior players to set the standards for the younger boys to come and perform.”

What’s expected: Not beyond the realms of possibility but it would seem too much to believe they will jump to Division 2.

What’s realistic: Giving Tyrone a fright in the preliminary round of Ulster and giving the Tailteann Cup a good shot.

Backroom team: Fearghal Quinn, Ryan McCluskey, Leon Carters, Pat Cadden.

Jack O’Connor (Kerry)

Age: 61.

First rodeo? O’Connor’s third coming soon after he had left the Kildare position after two seasons in charge. Deemed the safe option after delivering three All-Irelands in his six previous years at the helm.

In his words: “On all known tradition, they (Kerry) should be winning an All-Ireland because they won five (All-Ireland) minors in a row, a couple of standout players like David Clifford, Seánie O’Shea, Gavin White.”

What’s expected: What with O’Connor having delivered an All-Ireland in each of his two previous first seasons in charge, it will be insisted he end the eight-year drought. To do so, Kerry have to be far meaner.

What’s realistic: One glaring absentee could spoil Sam Maguire Cup aspirations. Before his groin injury, David Moran was likely going to be kept in cold storage until the latter stages of the league, but O’Connor will have to think long and hard about his midfield options.

Backroom team: Diarmuid Murphy, Micheál Quirke, Paddy Tally, Jason McGahan.

Glen Ryan (Kildare)

Age: 49.

First rodeo? Regarded by many as a long overdue appointment given his leadership as a player and promising spell as U21 manager, Ryan has cut his senior inter-county teeth with Longford in the early 2010s when he enjoyed relative success.

In his words: “It’s a great position that Jack (O’Connor) has left Kildare in. Some people would say, ‘You’re better off to be at the bottom and work your way up.’ Absolutely not.”

What’s expected: Too much given the popularity of the manager and selectors. Sticking around in the top flight, even if in the grand scheme of things it doesn’t amount to much, would strengthen the feelgood factor going into the championship.

What’s realistic: Kildare will do very well to avoid relegation but it wouldn’t be a doomsday scenario for the new manager. That would be an early defeat in Leinster.

Backroom team: Johnny Doyle, Dermot Earley, Brian Lacey, Anthony Rainbow.

Billy Sheehan (Laois)

Age: 40

First rodeo? Yes. The Tralee native is not unfamiliar with what is required following his work with Peadar Healy in Cork and Stephen Wallace’s brief stint with Offaly. Had previously been linked with the role in 2017 before John Sugrue took over.

In his words: “Communication cannot just be a one-way street. It’s a lot easier to tell someone what to do rather than listen to suggestions or feedback.”

What’s expected: The county executive has called for patience and so there should be after a disappointing 2021 for Laois and some rebuilding work required. That being said, ascension to Division 2 will be an objective.

What’s realistic: Like Ryan in Kildare, Sheehan has added former teammates to his backroom team and they will be cheered on. But at best Laois are fifth in Leinster right now.

Backroom team: Chris Conway, Brian ‘Beano McDonald, Gerry McGill.

Andy Moran (Leitrim)

Age: 38

First rodeo? Less than three years after his last game for Mayo, the Ballaghaderreen man is in with the Division 4 outfit.

In his words: “I talked to Barry McWeeney a lot, who is part of my backroom team. He was really excited about the prospect, and the players that are in Leitrim. They kind of shoved me towards it.”

What’s expected: Morale was at an all-time low following the trouncing they received from Moran’s native county last summer. Anything more than six points in Division 4 would be impressive.

What’s realistic: One of the teams you would believe could make a good stab at the Tailteann Cup if their hearts are in it.

Backroom team: James Clancy, Barry McWeeney, Mike Solan.

Billy O’Loughlin (Longford)

Age: 36.

First rodeo? It is. O’Loughlin is known for his work with DIT and had also been in charge of his native Laois’s U20s and Kildare club Sarsfields.

In his words: He “intends to bring a fresh and dynamic approach to the intercounty set up and is looking forward to building on the existing talent and working with emerging new prospects within the county”.

What’s expected: Avoiding the Tailteann Cup is slightly on the ambitious side but must fall within the radar of the new management team.

What’s realistic: Should be able to hold their own in Division 3 and a Leinster semi-final spot would be progress.

Backroom team: Paul Brady, Daniel Doherty, Mickey Hannon, Aidan Kilcoyne, Ryan McKittrick, Ian Mulligan. More to be confirmed.

Ephie Fitzgerald (Waterford)

Age: 61.

First rodeo? In the men’s game, yes, after he swapped roles with Shane Ronayne taking over from him as manager of the Cork senior ladies footballers. Fitzgerald, who learned on Twitter that his Cork role was being advertised, was part of Tom McGlinchey’s Déise management team in 2016.

In his words: “‘When you give something that much time and don’t take a penny for it, all you want is a small bit of respect but that was sadly lacking,” he said of his departure from Cork.

What’s expected: The turnover in managers has hardly helped the development of Waterford football. Fitzgerald won’t have much pressure placed upon him.

What’s realistic: A positive return in Division 4 and perhaps frightening Tipperary in Dungarvan on May Day.

Backroom team: Peter Leahy, Conor Quinlan to be confirmed.

Colin Kelly (Wicklow)

Age: 49.

First rodeo?: Not at all given his forays with his own Louth from 2014 to ‘17 when he brought them from Division 4 to 2 and Westmeath.

In his words: “There is something about Wicklow that I have always found challenging as a player and a manager to get over the line against them.”

What’s expected: Progress was made under Davy Burke and with a decent young group of players emerging, it will be a case of keeping their heads above water in Division 3.

What’s realistic: There is unlikely to be qualifiers for Wicklow but that doesn’t mean it can’t be a good season.

Backroom team: Alan Costello, Gary Duffy, Austin O’Malley, Phillie Wolfe.