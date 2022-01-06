After breakthrough with club, Kevin McLoughlin eyes top prize with Mayo

He's still chasing All-Ireland glory with Mayo and for most of his club career with Knockmore, championship success eluded Kevin McLoughlin too.

A county title breakthrough finally arrived in 2020, however, Knockmore's first in 23 years and they retained the trophy in 2021, going on to qualify for Sunday's AIB Connacht senior club final, so perhaps veteran McLoughlin's persistence with Mayo will eventually be rewarded too.

A few months on from another All-Ireland final defeat, this time to Tyrone, it's hard for neutrals to be overly optimistic about 2022 but McLoughlin is clinging to his dream.

So many of his peers have retired in recent seasons and he's already smashed through the 150 competitive appearances barrier for Mayo but he'll be back chasing Sam again.

"That is part of it, the ambition to go on and win an All-Ireland," said McLoughlin, explaining his motivation. "But that's not it all. You have to enjoy what you're doing as well. I do enjoy going to training, meeting the lads. Putting in a tough session. All of that side of it keeps bringing me back. We have that ambition to go on and win something but the enjoyment of the whole thing is huge, I don't think you can give 13 years of service without enjoying what you're doing."

McLoughlin admits there are times when even his glass-half-full mentality is tested.

"After losing, there's always the initial, 'Will it ever happen?' type mindset. Look, you just evaluate. We've been in so many All-Irelands the last few years that we know we're very close. We know we've a good team. That does bring motivation back to know that we've a very good team here. There's the potential to go on and win it this year. If every time you fell at the hurdle you gave up, there'd be no footballers left."

If Mayo finally get the job done this year, it'll be without their brilliant young defender Oisin Mullin who has left for Australian Rules side Geelong.

"I remember he came in for an in-house game, the year before he joined the panel," said McLoughlin of the 2020 and 2021 Young Footballer of the Year. "You could see straight away this fella was going to be good. Any time you lose a player like that it's a blow. It happened to a certain extent when I was first coming on with Pierce Hanley.

"You're aware he's such a good player and a big loss but one player won't win Connachts or All-Irelands or anything like that. We'll find another player. There will be 15 players who'll play in our championship team. Best of luck to him but we have to move on without him."

McLoughlin was a Connacht title winner at Croke Park with Mayo last June and seven months later he is closing in on a Connacht club medal with Knockmore. They play Roscommon's Padraig Pearses in Sunday's decider in Ballina.

McLoughlin said they were partly motivated throughout 2021 by being denied the opportunity to play in Connacht after the 2020 county breakthrough win, due to the pandemic.

"That was in the back of our minds, 'if we can do it again in Mayo we'll be able to play in Connacht and really see where we stack up against the best of Connacht'. That was something that was in the back of our heads alright."