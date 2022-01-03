Prodigies and monsters: Top young footballers to watch in 2022

While incoming manager Jack O’Connor will be keenly aware that calls for Kerry to tighten up their full-back line is an annual command, he will have liked what he seen this season from Dylan Casey.
Captain of his club at 21, getting the nod ahead of seasoned campaigners in Kieran Donaghy and county panelist Joseph O’Connor, Casey drew huge admiration from Donaghy in the way he drove standards all the way to Stacks’ Kerry title.
Having marked David Clifford and Sean O’Shea in the club Championships, he has the look of a man who could go straight into the Kingdom’s line-up in a critical position.
Too young? Well, his brother Darragh was only 18 when he first featured for Tyrone and their father Peter was the same age when he was invited along to play for Tyrone in a Toronto Irish Festival for St Patrick’s Day in 1989.