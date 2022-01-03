Ready to emerge into the spotlight: Top young hurlers to watch in 2022

CIARÁN JOYCE (Cork)

Outstanding for the U20s last year, Joyce is still underage again in 2022, but he may not play another U20 campaign as he’s almost certain to play senior championship, despite his youth and inexperience. One of his greatest strengths is in competitiveness and absolute drive to never be beaten by his man. An excellent hurler, Joyce’s style is complemented by brilliant defensive instincts. Still needs to put on some bulk, but his frame will still aid his transition to senior level because Joyce has long arms, a great reach and a wide wingspan.

BRYAN O’MARA (Tipperary)

When Tipperary beat Cork in the 2019 Munster U20 final, O’Mara gave an exhibition in the half-back line. He didn’t come into the senior squad with the same profile or hype as some of the other Tipp underage graduates over the last decade, but O’Mara is very similar to Brendan Maher in how rounded his game is; an excellent hurler, mobile, good in the air, a brilliant defender who can play in a variety of different positions. A broken hand in Tipp’s opening league game against Limerick sundered O’Mara’s season in 2021, but he is sure to announce himself in 2022.

CATHAL O’NEILL (Limerick)

An excellent minor, O’Neill really showed his class and scoring ability in the 2020 Munster U20 semi-final against Cork when nailing five points from play on a wet winter’s night. The range of O’Neill’s scores that evening from all over the field encapsulated his massive potential. When Limerick lost to Cork in the 2021 Munster U20 final last July, O’Neill bagged 0-16, 15 from placed balls. Part of the senior panel in 2021, O’Neill ideally suits the Limerick system because he is such a big, tall man with loads of hurling ability. His running game will get faster too as he gets stronger and develops more athletic power.

ANDREW DUNPHY (Dublin)

Dunphy made his senior debut for Dublin against Carlow in the 2020 Walsh Cup while he made his senior championship debut against Galway last July and was handed his first championship start in the Leinster final against Kilkenny when Cian O’Callaghan was ruled out. A really good defender, Dunphy is tight, sticky, fast, and not easy to get away from. A good leader who captained the U20s to the 2020 Leinster title last June against Galway. A specialist corner-back too, which is becoming more and more valuable in the modern game.

SHANE MEEHAN (Clare)

A brilliant dual player, Meehan fired his first significant flare into the sky to alert the wider public to his hurling talents when giving an exhibition against Galway in the 2019 All-Ireland minor quarter-final, scoring 0-13. He featured for the seniors in last year’s league, but his progress has been stunted by injury and bad luck; he missed the U20s defeat to Limerick in July with a wrist injury while Meehan also missed the Clare U20s defeat to Tipp in October 2020. Needs to get physically stronger but is a class player with a bright future ahead of him.

MIKEY KIELY (Waterford)

After scoring 2-2 against Tipperary in Waterford’s dramatic extra-time defeat in the 2020 Munster U20 semi-final, Kiely saw a decent amount of game-time for the seniors in 2021 considering he was still U20; he played in eight games, four league and four championship, notching 0-5, two of which were bagged against Tipp in the All-Ireland quarter-final. Strong and direct, rangy, good in the air, Kiely’s size and power will give Waterford more physicality around the middle third. At times he can take the ball on too much as opposed to

giving it to the runner, but more game-time will iron out any creases.

RICHIE LAWLOR (Wexford)

Lawlor first began forging his reputation at U14 when Faythe Harriers won an All-Ireland Féeile na nGael title in 2016. Just three years later, he captained Wexford to the Leinster minor title. Studying in DCU and playing Fitzgibbon Cup will give him more exposure to top-level hurling. Davy Fitzgerald first brought Lawlor into the Wexford panel last year, but he’ll be 20 in 2022 and should be better equipped to make that step-up. He needs to physically develop to adjust, but Lawlor is a forward with pace and skill and no shortage of toughness.