Stephen Coen to captain Mayo in 2022, taking over from Aidan O'Shea

Stephen Coen has been announced as the new captain of the Mayo footballers, taking over from Aidan O'Shea.

The 26-year-old Hollymount-Carramore clubman skippered the county to All-Ireland glory at minor and U21 level as the Westerners look to end their SFC drought which dates back to 1951.

Patrick Durcan and Tommy Conroy will be the vice-captains in 2022, James Horan confirmed.

Under previous captain O’Shea, the Connacht side have reached successive All-Ireland finals in the last two years.

Mayo are first in action in the 2022 campaign in the provincial league where they take on Galway on Friday night at the Connacht GAA Air Dome in Bekan (7.30).

Victory over their rivals would set up a final date on seven days later.

The pair meet again in the championship opener with the winners playing either London or Leitrim for a spot in the Connacht final.

While the Connacht league clash is at a Mayo venue Coen will have to wait to lead out his team at MacHale Park in Castlebar as Mayo's home is under renovation, meaning their 'home' league matches will take place outside the county.

Sligo's Markievicz Park has already been confirmed as the venue for their National League opener against Donegal.