Covid already affecting 2022 GAA season as McGrath Cup opener postponed

The GAA season has been affected by Covid-19 before it has even begun.
The Munster Council have announced on Friday evening that the clash between Waterford and Clare will not go ahead as scheduled on Sunday as the Déise have a number of virus-related absentees.
"Sunday's McGrath Cup Football Group A match between Waterford and Clare has been postponed," a Munster GAA statement read.
"Waterford are unable to field a team due to a number of Covid cases and close contacts as well as a number of injuries."
The competition is now due to begin with the January 5 meeting of Kerry and Limerick in Austin Stack Park.
Clare will be in action the following day when they welcome Cork to Miltown Malbay.
The hurling season in Munster is due to commence on January 8 as Kerry host Tipperary in Tralee in Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup.