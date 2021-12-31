Covid already affecting 2022 GAA season as McGrath Cup opener postponed

The Munster Council have announced on Friday evening that the clash between Waterford and Clare will not go ahead as scheduled
Covid already affecting 2022 GAA season as McGrath Cup opener postponed

The Munster Council have announced on Friday evening that the clash between Waterford and Clare will not go ahead as scheduled

Fri, 31 Dec, 2021 - 17:31
Joel Slattery

The GAA season has been affected by Covid-19 before it has even begun.

The Munster Council have announced on Friday evening that the clash between Waterford and Clare will not go ahead as scheduled on Sunday as the Déise have a number of virus-related absentees.

"Sunday's McGrath Cup Football Group A match between Waterford and Clare has been postponed," a Munster GAA statement read.

"Waterford are unable to field a team due to a number of Covid cases and close contacts as well as a number of injuries."

The competition is now due to begin with the January 5 meeting of Kerry and Limerick in Austin Stack Park.

Clare will be in action the following day when they welcome Cork to Miltown Malbay.

The hurling season in Munster is due to commence on January 8 as Kerry host Tipperary in Tralee in Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup.

More in this section

John O'Mahony 26/6/2010 Decorated boss John O'Mahony back in management in 2022
London v Leitrim - Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final Will Michael Maher's London reign finally get started in 2022?
Ben O'Connor after the game 12/12/2021 Ben O'Connor steps away from Midleton coaching role
#Munster GAA#Gaelic Football
<p>A general view of the TUS Gaelic Grounds. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile</p>

Gaelic Grounds set to host Munster club football final as impasse continues

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices