The updated Séan Kelly plan: Change for the betterment of Gaelic football is within our grasp

Having addressed the GAA Special Congress in October, I’ve had time to reflect on the words of those who were advocating to change the current football calendar. I also promised Irish Examiner readers that I would update them on my own proposal, so here we go.

As far back as 2012, I outlined on these very pages how I believed the All-Ireland Football Championship should be restructured to make it more appealing, more relevant, and, above all, more rewarding for its most important asset — the players. Indeed, former greats such as Dara Ó Cinnéide, Jim McGuinness, and Joe Brolly agree with my (Kelly) plan and recognise that the current structure is in need of radical change.

Ahead of February’s Annual Congress, I feel it is now appropriate to return to the blueprint I first published almost a decade ago — the ‘Kelly Plan’. This plan is firmly grounded on compromise, to keep the status of the provincial championships, which provide some of the most thrilling encounters in the GAA calendar.

Through the ‘Kelly Plan’, every team has the opportunity to qualify for the top-tier All-Ireland Championship, compete in 12 meaningful games a year, while contending for three trophies on an annual basis. Not to mention the creation of a seriously competitive second-tier championship.

The task force

Larry McCarthy is not a professor for nothing. Learning from the fallout of the Special Congress, he has acted swiftly to capture the momentum of the positive, albeit narrow 50.8% vote for change. He has also decisively named a high-powered committee to ensure the next proposals that come before February’s Annual Congress are presented and debated properly. Professional awareness!

He has named himself and GAA CEO Tom Ryan on the task force, as well as other well-respected and qualified personnel. Interestingly, and rightly in my book, he hasn’t selected any provincial secretaries on the committee. However, I note Iar-Uachtarán, John Horan, who carried the can at the recent Special Congress by bravely resisting calls to defer voting on the motion, thus ensuring it got over 50% of the vote, is not on the task force. I presume his omission is per his request.

Overall, a highly competent task force put together by Larry. Now for the meat!

The three-stage ‘Kelly Plan’

Former GAA President Seán Kelly speaking at GAA Special Congress last October. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

First stage: The Leagues

Firstly, in the interests of player welfare, with the GAA’s approval, there will be no provincial tournaments played in January. The league, not being preceded by any other competitions, will largely continue to operate as it currently does, with four divisions of eight teams. Relegation and promotion of the top and bottom two teams in each division will continue to be a key characteristic in these competitions.

There will be four league finals, held at the end of an eight-week consecutive run of matches. These games would start in the first week of February, with the league finals (if the GAA opts for them) played during the final weekend in March.

However, the team that finishes top of the table retains top position subsequently, even if they are beaten in the league final. Then, after the league finals, there will be a one-week break before the start of the four provincial championships.

The first seven teams to qualify for the top-tier championship (Sam Maguire Cup), will consist of the top six performers in Division 1, along with the league winners from Division 2.

Second stage: The provincial championships

It will be in the hands of each provincial council to decide how they format their own championship, be it knockout or round-robin competitions.

There would also be a deadline introduced for the provinces to play out their championships before the start of the All-Ireland series. The provincial championships would begin in mid-April and will finish by a date set by the Ard Chomhairle.

These four competitions provide counties in Ulster, Munster, Leinster, and Connacht who have not already qualified for the Sam Maguire competition to do so, by qualifying for the final of their provincial championship. This adds fresh incentive and excitement to the calendar structure.

Instead of downgrading the provincial championship, as ‘Proposal B’ at the Special Congress would have done, the ‘Kelly Plan’ brings new significance to the provincial championships. Say Cork go through a rough patch in the league and fail to secure Sam Maguire qualification — they can redeem themselves and still get into the tier-one championship by qualifying for the Munster final.

The eight provincial championship finalists will then automatically qualify for the top-tier championship (Sam Maguire) of the All-Ireland series. In the case that a provincial finalist qualifies for the Sam Maguire series on their league performance, then the next-best performer from Division 2 will be moved into the top-tier championship, and so on. That makes up 15 teams vying for Sam.

The final spot will be reserved for the winner of the previous year’s Tailteann Cup. This makes for the 16 teams which will compete for the Sam Maguire and 17 (including New York) playing for the Tailteann Cup.

Third stage: The Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cups (All-Ireland Series)

Building on the previous two stages, the All-Ireland Series will be played out in a round-robin format. As noted above, there will be 16 and 17 teams respectively in The Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cups.

The tier-one championship (Sam Maguire) will be composed of four groups of four. Each of the eight provincial finalists will have two home games, one of which will be their first match in the All-Ireland series. All qualifiers from the league will then have one game at home.

In the Sam Maguire, each of the provincial champions will head up one of the four groups. The runners-up in the provincial finals will be in a different group to the winners of their own provincial championship. This will ensure provincial finalists are kept apart during the group stage, while the other qualifiers from the league will be allocated to a group by open draw.

For the Tailteann Cup, there will be an open draw to establish the four groups of four. However, in order to facilitate this, London will play New York in a play-off to decide which team will play in the Tailteann Cup proper. This will, of course, be contingent on the ability of either team to fulfil all fixtures. The top team from each of the four groups in the Tailteann Cup will then go straight into the semi-finals. Or, if the authorities so wish, only the top team from each group would qualify for the semi-finals, thus eliminating the quarter-finals.

Whichever avenue is taken, this proposal massively adds excitement to the championship.

For the Sam Maguire, the top two teams in each of the four groups will reach the All-Ireland quarter-finals. These championship fixtures will also allow for a number of double-headers to be held in Croke Park at the quarter-final stage in June or July, which will promote the development of the Tailteann Cup.

The semi-finals of the Sam Maguire could then be held across the same weekend at Croke Park, with the Tailteann Cup final being played as a double-header after the second tier-one semi-final. This format will exist at least for a trial period until the Tailteann Cup’s profile is such that it may even be able to stand on its own two feet.

The Holy Trinity

This newly forged link between the leagues, provincial championships and the All-Ireland series is the key to unlocking the current deadlock in the championship; a sporting ‘Holy Trinity’, if you will.

The ‘Kelly Plan’ is in keeping with the GAA’s long and distinguished history, while also looking forward, to ensure the future of the game is safeguarded and the players are put front and centre.

Importantly, the 17 teams who do not qualify for the Sam Maguire competition will have a chance to compete for the Tailteann Cup. This adds a new dimension to the leagues, as the higher up a county finishes, the better the chances of guaranteeing a ranking that will see them compete for the Sam Maguire.

We cannot continue to have a football championship whereby the vast majority of teams in every province play one championship match, lose, and get knocked out in the qualifiers. The oxygen is simply drained out of so many counties each year because the current structure is no longer fit for purpose.

As Joe Brolly has pointed out, the ‘Kelly Plan’ can be used as a template for moving forward and finding compromise. And I wholeheartedly agree with him when he says that radical change does not emerge within the GAA until it is at least rejected on one occasion.

October’s Special Congress was the start, not the end of the road to reform.

If adopted by Larry McCarthy’s committee, the ‘Kelly Plan’ will intensify the national leagues, enhance the provincial championships, and give us two magnificently competitive and enthralling All-Ireland Championships.

Folks — go for it.