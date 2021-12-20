History awaits as slick Shamrocks click into their groove

Leinster Club SHC Final: Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) 6-23 Clough-Ballacolla (Laois) 0-14

A record high score and victory in a Leinster final by a team who were seconds away from being dumped out of the competition seven days earlier. Ladies and gentlemen, the beauty of Ballyhale Shamrocks.

If they were at their indifferent worst in Tullamore the previous Sunday, here they were at their exhilarating best, crucifying Clough-Ballacolla with three first-half goals. To be fair to the Laois winners, they responded to the first two goals but the third was too much and long before the end it had become processional.

Sacrificing a forward in Robbie Phelan to outnumber Ballyhale Shamrocks in deep midfield, Clough-Ballacolla estimated their opponents would play short when in fact they opted to play long and the results were incredible.

Route one was the path for the opening two goals. Eoin Cody had too much time to score his side’s first in the fourth minute when Brian Cody got on the end of a long ball in and broke it the way of his brother.

The second in the 21st minute was a classic example of making the ball work. Adrian Mullen found TJ Reid whose delivery to Colin Fennelly was perfect and he finished low. “Look, in fairness to the Shamrocks, they’re the type of team you can play any game with,” said manager James O’Connor of the tactic. “You can go short or long.

“We change it according to the opposition on any given day. It’s great to have a bunch of players like that. You can swap them over and back, you can play with a spare man, it makes no difference. They’re very economical in what they do.”

Clough-Ballacolla looked to pick off scores from distance and Aidan Corby was the chief contributor. His third point squared matters again in the 15th minute before Eoin Cody gave the Kilkenny champions the lead going into the water break, 1-4 to 0-6.

Two minutes after his first goal, Fennelly was adding a second having blocked Darren Maher’s attempt to find a team-mate after a short puck-out. His solo towards goal came to an end when he cleverly lobbed Cathal Byrne one-handed.

The Shamrocks captain could have had the hat-trick in the 26th minute but his attempt went narrowly wide. But Shamrocks’s boots never left Clough-Ballacolla’s necks and they finished out the half with four points to make it 3-11 to 0-10.

The game was well and truly finished as a contest in the 37th minute when Adrian Mullen scored a fourth goal, making the most of the Clough-Ballacolla’s inability to cut out a delivery from Paddy Mullen. Two minutes later, Brian Cody scored a fifth, his groundstroke deflecting past Byrne seconds after Willie Dunphy had a low percentage goal chance at the other end.

Up 5-15 to 0-12 at the second water break, Shamrocks could afford to replace TJ Reid who O’Connor highlighted had been carrying a groin issue. “He has been struggling for the last couple of weeks, since the county final really. He has a bit of a groin injury and we’re trying to rest him as best we can.

“With the games coming three weeks (in a row), it was hard. In fairness to him, he’s a fantastic man to look after himself and to rehab himself to a very high standard. I hope now with the couple of weeks of a break he’ll be able to settle himself down and give himself a bit of time out because he’s going a long time.”

There was still time for Eoin Reid, his brother TJ’s replacement, to produce a piece of magic, emulating Jimmy Barry-Murphy’s famous goal at the same end by flicking a ball into the net in the 52nd minute without taking ball to hand. It was a score befitting the performance and Clough-Ballacolla manager Declan Laffan recognised the quality of it.

“What can you say, Ballyhale are a serious, serious outfit. We started well, had it back to a point, I think, 22 or 23 minutes in and then they hit us with two goals. The momentum all went their way. After that, the more we tried, the less came off. You have to take your hat off to them, they’re an exceptional outfit.”

In their 50th year, Ballyhale Shamrocks will attempt to become the first club to win three consecutive All-Ireland senior titles and the significance of the historic year isn’t lost on O’Connor. “It’s never said to me, but I know it is in the background. It’s my job to get a performance out of the team every single day, it’s my job to keep them in tip-top shape week on week.

“They’re a very proud club, they’re a club that sets targets from the start of the year to the end. We wanted to win this game to finish out 2021 as winners. Now next month we move into 2022, that’s another year. And what a great way to start a year if you could start it by winning an All-Ireland semi-final.”

Scorers for Ballyhale Shamrocks: E. Cody (1-6, 0-3 frees); C. Fennelly (2-1); T.J. Reid (0-6, frees); R. Corcoran (0-4); E. Reid, B. Cody (1-1 each); A. Mullen (1-0); P. Mullen, E. Kenneally, D. Corcoran (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clough-Ballacolla: A. Corby (0-4); W. Dunphy, S. Maher (all frees) (0-3 each); L. Cleere, B. Corby, J. Walshe, C. Dunne (0-1 each).

BALLYHALE SHAMROCKS: D. Mason; J. Holden, K. Mullen, D. Mullen; E. Shefflin, R. Reid, D. Corcoran; R. Corcoran, P. Mullen; B. Cody, E. Cody, A. Mullen; E. Kenneally, C. Fennelly (c), T.J. Reid.

Subs for Ballyhale Shamrocks: C. Phelan for E. Shefflin (42); E. Reid for T.J. Reid, C. Walsh for P. Mullen (both 47); B. Butler for K. Mullen (52); L. Barron for M. Kenneally (55).

CLOUGH-BALLACOLLA: C. Dunne; D. Conway, D. Maher, E. Doyle; B. Corby, M. McEvoy, L. Cleere; R. Phelan; W. Hyland, A. Corby; S. Bergin, J. Walshe, M. Hennessy; W. Dunphy, S. Maher (c).

Subs for Clough-Ballacolla: R. Broderick for D. Maher (36); K. Dunne for W. Hyland (42); J. Dwyer for S. Bergin (45); T. Delaney for M. McEvoy (47); S. Corby for M. Hennessy (53).

Referee: R. Fitzsimons (Offaly).