Mary Leacy: ‘Camogie is a hobby — having children helped me to realise that’

No sooner has Mary Leacy taken our call when the sound of young children making their presence felt becomes clearly audible in the background.

We ask Mary if we’ve caught her at a less than convenient time, but she assures us that everyone is where they should be and so we’re okay to drive on.

“Now, if you’d have rang five minutes ago, it was total chaos. We’re organised now, though,” laughs the busy mammy.

On Saturday afternoon at UPMC Nowlan Park, the Oulart-The Ballagh captain will again be on minding duty, but it is Sarsfields’ renowned forward line rather than her own two smallies who she’ll be keeping a close eye on.

When the Camogie Association drew up their proposed master fixture schedule for the Covid-affected 2021 season, the plan was to complete the postponed 2020 All-Ireland club series in late June and early July. Such a schedule, had it not been subsequently torpedoed by furious inter-county players and disgruntled clubs, would have sidelined a then heavily pregnant Leacy.

The association’s eventual adoption of a split-season model, with inter-county going first, bought her the necessary time and means she will lead Oulart into Saturday’s 2020 All-Ireland club final five months after giving birth to her second boy.

Having worn the title of captain when Oulart returned to the winners enclosure in Wexford after three seasons away last year, it was always the 36-year-old’s intention to step back inside the whitewash after giving birth for a second time.

Those plans, though, hit a significant roadbump in June when a severe dose of sciatica in the final month of pregnancy had her bedridden for three days straight. The pain, Leacy recalls, was pretty brutal.

Baby Matthew arrived hale and hearty a few weeks later in early July, making a big brother out of three-year-old Jake. Fast forward another six weeks to mid-August and the half-back was to be found dusting off her trademark white helmet.

“The hardest thing was having to commit again. When I was pregnant, I didn’t have to go training and I could do what I wanted in the evening. It was lovely,” said Wexford’s 2007 All-Ireland winning captain.

“You are in a totally different mindframe when you are away from it, but after around two sessions, I was back in the zone again. It is kinda like an addiction. The bond and the camaraderie that you have with all the girls, there is nothing in life can beat that.

“Now, going back playing did and does take a lot of organisation between myself and my husband. It was grand when I only had one child and I could leave him off at my mam’s or my mother-in-law’s, but you can’t really do that with a toddler and a baby so there is a fair bit of organising involved.”

But all such effort is absolutely worthwhile, with the four-time All-Ireland winner and three-time All-Star singing the benefits of continuing to play on after starting a family.

“Your life doesn’t stop when you have children. Continuing to play is good for you and good for them. You need your break and you need to be getting out and exercising, as well. I really couldn’t advocate it more, it is fantastic for your mental health.

“As well as that, it is good to bring the young lads along and show them the heritage of the GAA and what we have all been brought up with. Having them there with you at the end of a game is lovely too in terms of savouring the moment.” And on that latter note, Leacy adds that motherhood has definitely lent perspective.

“Before I had the kids, you’d take camogie really, really seriously. Whereas now, you really do know there are other things in life more important. Camogie at the end of the day is a hobby and having children helped me to realise that.”

It’s a hobby, mind, that they are right good at down in Oulart, the club chasing a third All-Ireland crown since 2012.

Mary’s younger sister Úna was captain for their maiden triumph nine years ago and such has been the recent form of the Leacy sisters and Ursula Jacob that their run to the 2020 decider has had the feel of a stroll down memory lane.

“For us, it is unbelievable to be back in an All-Ireland final. The older you get, the more you appreciate it because you don’t know if you’ll get the chance to play on this stage again. I am really enjoying my hurling at present, I feel there is no pressure on me. I have all the young girls around me and they are doing all the running!

“It would be unbelievable to win on Saturday. With the last two years and all that has brought, it has been club camogie that has got a lot of us through. Even the older people in our community, it has been a boost for them and has given them something to look forward to each weekend. It’s definitely given a lift to everyone in our parish.

“We might never get this opportunity again so it would be fantastic if we could get over the line.”