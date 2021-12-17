Barry O’Driscoll kicks Randal Óg to Cork Junior B title

Centre-forward Gary Murphy will feel hard done by to be on the losing side as his seven points looked to have won it for Dripsey, helping them lead by one going into the closing stages
Barry O’Driscoll kicks Randal Óg to Cork Junior B title

Randal Óg celebrate their win at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Fri, 17 Dec, 2021 - 21:27
Andrew Horgan

Randal Óg 1-11 Dripsey 0-13

Randal Óg lifted the Cork Junior B (DIV) Football Championship title after they defeated Dripsey 1-11 to 0-13 in an enthralling final at Pairc Ui Rinn on Friday night.

Centre-forward Gary Murphy will feel hard done by to be on the losing side as his seven points looked to have won it for Dripsey, helping them lead by one going into the closing stages.

But two points deep into the seven minutes of additional time secured Randals the silverware by the smallest of margins with the winner scored by corner-forward Barry O’Driscoll.

The two sides were level on numerous occasions throughout and this contest was ultimately settled in the final quarter.

After Randals thought they won it with a goal from Séan Daly, they must have thought they lost it by conceding four unanswered points, three of those from Murphy late on. But they would produce one last twist with O’Driscoll’s kick deciding it in dramatic style.

Scorers for Randal Óg: S Daly 1-2, B O’Driscoll 0-3 (0-1 free), Séadhna Crowley, P Collins (0-1 free) 0-2 each, E Murray, D Collins 0-1 each.

Scorers for Dripsey: G Murphy 0-7 (0-5 frees), E Maher, D O’Sullivan 0-2 each, K Kelleher, M O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

RANDAL ÓG: C Murray; E Murray, Séamus Crowley, I Crowley; P Duggan, S Patterson, C O’Neill; D Collins, P Collins; K Dullea, P O’Sullivan, Séadhna Crowley; B O’Driscoll, C O’Neill, S Daly.

Subs: Stephen Crowley for E Murray (ht), P Galvin for Séadhna Crowley (43), C Duggan for P O’Sullivan (55).

DRIPSEY: J Hogan; J Buckley, J Carey, D O’Sullivan; C O’Connell, M O’Connell, T Griffin; M O’Sullivan, M O’Riordan; D O’Sullivan, G Murphy, A Murray; S Murray, E Maher, K Kelleher.

Subs: M O’Sullivan for E Maher (19), D O’Riordan for C O’Connell (36), J O’Riordan for A Murray (49), E O’Connell for K Kelleher (53), J Casey for S Murray (59).

Referee: C Nolan (Bishopstown).

More in this section

Slaughtneil v Oulart the Ballagh - 2020 AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie Championship Semi-Final Mary Leacy: ‘Camogie is a hobby — having children helped me to realise that’
Philly McMahon celebrates with the Sam Maguire trophy 20/9/2015 Barney Rock pays tribute to retiring Philly McMahon
Boherbue v Gneeveguilla: A derby with a difference as neighbours collide in Munster JFC Boherbue v Gneeveguilla: A derby with a difference as neighbours collide in Munster JFC
#Gaelic Football#Cork GAA
<p>Former GAA president Sean Kelly. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie</p>

GAA shortlist Seán Kelly plan and Proposal B for All-Ireland SFC restructure

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices