Barry O’Driscoll kicks Randal Óg to Cork Junior B title

Randal Óg 1-11 Dripsey 0-13

Randal Óg lifted the Cork Junior B (DIV) Football Championship title after they defeated Dripsey 1-11 to 0-13 in an enthralling final at Pairc Ui Rinn on Friday night.

Centre-forward Gary Murphy will feel hard done by to be on the losing side as his seven points looked to have won it for Dripsey, helping them lead by one going into the closing stages.

But two points deep into the seven minutes of additional time secured Randals the silverware by the smallest of margins with the winner scored by corner-forward Barry O’Driscoll.

The two sides were level on numerous occasions throughout and this contest was ultimately settled in the final quarter.

After Randals thought they won it with a goal from Séan Daly, they must have thought they lost it by conceding four unanswered points, three of those from Murphy late on. But they would produce one last twist with O’Driscoll’s kick deciding it in dramatic style.

Scorers for Randal Óg: S Daly 1-2, B O’Driscoll 0-3 (0-1 free), Séadhna Crowley, P Collins (0-1 free) 0-2 each, E Murray, D Collins 0-1 each.

Scorers for Dripsey: G Murphy 0-7 (0-5 frees), E Maher, D O’Sullivan 0-2 each, K Kelleher, M O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

RANDAL ÓG: C Murray; E Murray, Séamus Crowley, I Crowley; P Duggan, S Patterson, C O’Neill; D Collins, P Collins; K Dullea, P O’Sullivan, Séadhna Crowley; B O’Driscoll, C O’Neill, S Daly.

Subs: Stephen Crowley for E Murray (ht), P Galvin for Séadhna Crowley (43), C Duggan for P O’Sullivan (55).

DRIPSEY: J Hogan; J Buckley, J Carey, D O’Sullivan; C O’Connell, M O’Connell, T Griffin; M O’Sullivan, M O’Riordan; D O’Sullivan, G Murphy, A Murray; S Murray, E Maher, K Kelleher.

Subs: M O’Sullivan for E Maher (19), D O’Riordan for C O’Connell (36), J O’Riordan for A Murray (49), E O’Connell for K Kelleher (53), J Casey for S Murray (59).

Referee: C Nolan (Bishopstown).