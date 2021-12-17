Weekend GAA previews: Munster football semis, All-Ireland camogie, Leinster and Ulster hurling finals

SATURDAY

AIB Leinster Club SFC semi-finals

Shelmaliers (Wexford) v Naas (Kildare), Croke Park, 3.15pm, Live RTÉ.

As Loughmore-Castleiney and Kilmacud Crokes’s aspirations of a provincial double came to an end in the last couple of weeks, Naas’s continues and while there isn’t a huge crossover between the two panels, the club is simply buzzing. Shelmaliers were dismissed before their last outing and aren’t fancied here again, which is bound to provide motivation, but the Eoin Doyle-led Naas don’t look a team that would take anyone for granted.

Verdict: Naas

Portarlington (Laois) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin), Croke Park, 5pm, Live RTÉ

Any other venue and Portarlington’s odds would be much shorter. This is a playground of Paul Mannion’s and if other teams found it tough to tie him down on tighter pitches they face an even more daunting task in GAA HQ. Kilmacud can’t allow Colm Murphy too much space either but Crokes have more ways to skin their rivals. And what happened to their footballers against Laois opposition last weekend will focus Kilmacud minds further.

Verdict: Kilmacud Crokes.

AIB Ulster Club SFC semi-final

Derrygonnelly Harps (Fermanagh) v Clann Éireann (Armagh), Kingspan Breffni, 6.30pm.

Seeing off Dromore as they did, Derrygonnelly have earned the right to be favourites for this one as much Clann Éireann have already claimed the scalps of Crossmaglen and Creggan. Both had to combat extra-time to get to this juncture but it’s the Fermanagh men — backed by no fewer than five Joneses— that can take the next step.

Verdict: Derrygonnelly Harps.

AIB Munster Club JFC semi-finals

Ballina (Tipperary) v Mount Sion (Waterford), Borrisoleigh, 1.30pm

Convincing winners against Mountcollins last day out, the north Tipperary men can prevail once more. Stephen O’Brien is a major presence for them while Michael Breen and Austin Gleeson find themselves battling with the bigger ball.

Verdict: Ballina.

Boherbue (Cork) v Gneeveguilla (Kerry), Mallow, 1.30pm

So embarrassingly one-sided was their quarter-final win, it’s difficult to believe that run-out will assist Boherbue here. Gneeveguilla are four weeks waiting for this clash — Boherbue have played twice since — but they were well and truly tested in Kerry. It may be that the extra competition there will stand to them more than Boherbue’s previous outings.

Verdict: Gneeveguilla.

AIB All-Ireland Club Senior Camogie final

Oulart-the-Ballagh (Wexford) v Sarsfields (Galway), UPMC Nowlan Park, 1.15pm, Live RTÉ

A mightily impressive showing by the Wexford and Leinster champions in seeing off Slaughtneil last weekend but they are coming up against even more formidable opponents here. They will need all of their experience to see off Sarsfields who are inspired by the McGrath sisters.

Verdict: Sarsfields.

SUNDAY

AIB Munster Club SFC semi-finals

Austin Stacks (Kerry) v Newcastle West (Limerick), Austin Stack Park, 1.30pm

The Rockies will be happy for home comforts here especially against a team with a provincial game under their belts. Transferring form from a county final can be tricky but at least Wayne Quillinan’s side have had some time to digest their achievement. The pain of that heavy loss to Nemo Rangers two years ago will undoubtedly be mentioned ahead of this game. Iain Corbett has the capacity to win this game by himself and he will have to be shut down if not subdued for Stacks to have a degree of comfort. A slog but the Kerrymen to be the ones left standing.

Verdict: Austin Stacks.

St Finbarr's (Cork) v Éire Óg (Clare), Páirc Uí Rinn, 1.30pm

If nothing else, St Finbarr's must be impressed by the battling qualities of the Ennis men, seeing off Loughmore-Castleiney after extra-time in their previous game. To earn extra-time having been down 14 men for the final 10 minutes said plenty about their character. St Finbarr's will look to Ian Maguire to dominate the middle and Stephen Sherlock to provide that touch of class up front.

Verdict: St Finbarr's.

AIB Leinster Club SHC final.

Clough-Ballacolla (Laois) v Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny), Croke Park, 1.15pm, Live TG4.

Having little or no time to think about this game could really work in Clough-Ballacolla’s favour. Had it been held after Christmas, they would have had too much time to dwell on facing the champions of the last two All-Ireland championships. Admittedly, the venue and pitch will be an advantage to Shamrocks but the momentum generated in the recent wins in contrast to the hiccuping ones recorded by their opponents has to count for something. Stephen “Picky” Maher and the Willies, Maher and Dunphy, have the poise to ensure the occasion doesn’t get to their team. All the same, anything but a Ballyhale Shamrocks victory would be a cataclysmic event.

Verdict: Ballyhale Shamrocks.

AIB Ulster Club SFC semi-final.

Kilcoo (Down) v Glen (Derry), Athletic Grounds, 4pm

You would swear there was a bit of Cork blood in Chrissy McKaigue describing this game as the ‘little All-Ireland’. At the very least, it has the flavour of a provincial final and Kilcoo know what separates them from this promising Glen team is nous. They will need to call on all of it because Glen have shown they can grind it out as much as waltz past teams. It could be a day for the Conors, Glass and Laverty, with the expert football brain of Conor Laverty possibly having the edge.

Verdict: Kilcoo.

AIB Ulster Club SHC final.

Slaughtneil (Derry) v Ballycran (Down), Corrigan Park, 1pm

Ballycran won’t like the head of steam Slaughtneil built up beating Dunloy last weekend. Brendan Rogers might have been ill but it did little to weaken his display in a convincing victory over the Antrim champions. The bit is between Slaughtneil’s teeth again and Ballycran could be hit hard.

Verdict: Slaughtneil.

AIB Munster Club IFC semi-final.

Na Gaeil (Kerry) v Drom and Inch (Tipperary), Templetuohy, 1.30pm

It’s difficult to make any case for the mid-Tipperary outfit here given the strength of the Tralee side, particularly around the middle of the field.

Verdict: Na Gaeil.

Newmarket (Cork) v Corofin (Clare), Mallow, 1.30pm

Corofin were comfortable winners against Kildimo-Pallaskenry but this is a much sterner test. To come away with the premier intermediate title against neighbours Kanturk would have meant the world to Newmarket and with that achieved they may be able to express themselves a bit more here.

Verdict: Newmarket.