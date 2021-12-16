Barrs midfielder 50-50 for Éire Óg Ennis clash

Brian Hayes picked up a hamstring injury during the second half of the Cork county final three weeks ago
28 November 2021; Brian Hayes of St Finbarr's in action against Joe Grimes of Clonakilty during the Cork County Senior Club Football Championship Final match between Clonakilty and St Finbarr's at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Thu, 16 Dec, 2021 - 09:24
Eoghan Cormican

A hamstring injury means St Finbarr’s midfielder Brian Hayes is “50-50” to make Sunday’s Munster club SFC semi-final.

This year’s Cork U20 football captain picked up the injury during the second half of the Cork county final three weeks ago, a game he was forced to depart after 43 minutes of action.

Barrs manager Paul O’Keeffe said on Wednesday evening he is not convinced that Hayes will be right for Sunday’s visit of Clare champions Éire Óg Ennis to Páirc Uí Rinn (1.30pm).

“Brian is 50-50. It is kind of up in the air, we are not really sure where we stand with him,” said O’Keeffe.

“It'll be down to the wire with Brian, unfortunately. He is back and he is rehabbing. We'll just have to see how he goes the next couple of days. I am not totally convinced he will get there.

“If he's not there, he is a massive loss for us. He has been excellent for us all year. He is a huge man out around the middle, which brings its own threat. Now, we do have plenty of fellas to come in if he is not there and that's the benefit of having a good bit of depth in the panel.” 

If the two-time All-Ireland U20 hurling winner is not deemed fit to take his place at midfield, the Barrs are likely to either bring Eoin Comyns from centre-forward to midfield or promote Luke Hannigan from off the bench. Both Comyns and Hannigan started at midfield for the Barrs during the early rounds of the Cork football championship.

Speaking before the Cork final, Barrs captain Ian Maguire remarked that the midfield duels at training involving himself, Hayes, Comyns, and Hannigan “have been as good as any [championship] games in terms of practice and preparation”.

“Midfield is obviously a partnership of two players, but we feel we have four pillars there that we can count on going into the county final.” 

The Barrs are bidding to reach a first Munster club football final since 1986.

