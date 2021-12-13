Meath GAA mourns Martin Quinn

Quinn was an All-Ireland winner and claimed three Leinster SFC medals in the 1960s as well as being part of a number of title triumphs with his club, Kilbride
The sturdy full-back was one of three Quinn brothers on the team with Jack a star midfielder and Gerry, who died last October, an opportunist forward when the Royal County claimed the 1964 provincial crown.

Mon, 13 Dec, 2021 - 23:12
Noel Coogan

Meath GAA is in mourning following the passing of Martin Quinn,

Meath lost out to Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final of that year but the team coached by Peter McDermott bounced back to reach the 1966 and 1967 finals.

Quinn was a second-half substitute in the 1966 All-Ireland final defeat to Galway, who completed a three in a row. With brother Jack taking over the full-back position, Martin and Gerry were among the substitutes for the Sam Maguire triumph in 1967 and the three brothers were part of Meath’s historic tour of Australia in spring of 1968.

Martin’s brother Jimmy meant the four brothers starred in Kilbride’s rise to the top of the tree with junior and intermediate successes followed by five SFC triumphs.

Martin is survived by his wife Joan, children Deirdre, Sinead, Kevin, Orla, and Màire, and his brothers Jimmy and Jack, and sister Brenda, and is predeceased by his brother Gerry and sister Gertrude.

Tipperary GAA chair Joe Kennedy announces coaching review

