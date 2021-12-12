Sean O’Brien’s goal seals Mid Kerry title for Beaufort

The large attendance at Paddy Burke Park in Milltown was treated to a very good game despite the trying conditions with Beaufort winning their first divisional title since 2017
Jordan Murphy, Milltown

Mid Kerry SFC final: Beaufort 1-11 Laune Rangers 0-9

Beaufort bounced back from their Kerry IFC final defeat to Na Gaeil last weekend by putting in a real workmanlike performance to defeat Laune Rangers in Sunday’s Mid Kerry SFC decider.

The large attendance at Paddy Burke Park in Milltown was treated to a very good game despite the trying conditions, with Beaufort winning their first divisional title since 2017 while Laune Rangers’ long wait stretches back to 2006.

Beaufort opted to play with the gale force wind in the opening half but nevertheless found scores hard to come by.

They led by 0-4 to 0-2 at the first water break with all of their scores coming from placed balls.

With Laune Rangers playing a very tight ‘keep ball’ game they frustrated Beaufort and at the interval only three points separated the sides (0-6 to 0-3) in Beaufort’s favour.

Beaufort were a different team in the second half playing into th wind and the introduction of Liam Carey before half-time proved crucial as he kicked two great points in the third quarter.

The crucial score of the game came in the 47th minute when great play from Pádraig Doona set up Sean O’Brien for the only goal of the game.

Laune Rangers finished the game with just 12 players as both Shane McSweeney and Peter Crowley saw red in the final minutes.

Scorers for Beaufort: J O’ Connor 0-6(5f), S O’ Brien (1-0), L Carey (0-2), F Hallissey 0-2(f), M Breen 0-1.

Scorers for Laune Rangers: J Tyther 0-3(1f), F Clifford 0-2(1f), G Hassett 0-2, O Daly and P Crowley 0-1 each.

BEAUFORT: S. Coffey, G. Hartnett, S. Kelliher, K. O’ Sullivan, E. Coffey, M. Breen, S. O’ Brien, N. Breen, R. Murphy, F. Hallissey (V. Capt), P. Doona, C. Kennedy, D. Healy, J. O’ Connor, K. Dennehy.

Subs: J Kissane for D Healy (inj) 15m, L Carey (Capt) for K Dennehy 27m, K Dennehy for C Kennedy (inj) 35m and I McGillycuddy for R Murphy 59m.

LAUNE RANGERS: J. Browne, S. Cleary, S. Arthurs, O. Daly, S. McSweeney, K. Crowley (Capt), D. O’ Connor, S. Daly, P. Crowley, E. Clifford, F. Clifford, S. Doona, J. Tyther, K. Doona, G. Hassett.

Subs: D Cleary for K Doona 40m and M O’ Connor for O Daly 52m.

Referee: P. O’ Sullivan, Firies.

Latest

