Noel and John McGrath sent off as Ballygunner beat Loughmore-Castleiney

Ballygunner will meet Kilmallock in the Munster Club SHC final in the new year
Mikey Mahony of Ballygunner celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the AIB Munster GAA Hurling Senior Club Championship Semi-Final match between Ballygunner and Loughmore-Castleiney at Fraher Field in Dungarvan, Waterford. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sun, 12 Dec, 2021 - 16:42
Michael Moynihan, Fraher Field

Munster Club SHC semi-final: Ballygunner (Waterford) 2-11 Loughmore-Castleiney (Tipperary) 0-12 

Waterford champions Ballygunner made it to the Munster senior hurling club final, beating 13-man Loughmore-Castleiney in a blustery Fraher Field, Dungarvan.

Ballygunner attacked the dressing-room end in the first half, backed by a stiff breeze that affected players’ shooting.

On seven minutes Ballygunner found the net, Kevin Mahony popping up for the final pass and goaling - 1-2 to 0-1.

Ballygunner ‘keeper Stephen O’Keeffe saved a John McGrath effort well just before the first water break - the Waterford side swept downfield and Pauric Mahony (free) made it 1-5 to 0-1 on 16 minutes.

Loughmore restarted with two John McGrath frees but on 22 minutes Noel McGrath got a straight red card for an off-the-ball incident. The Tipperary side responded well, however, with John McGrath’s frees nudging them closer and closer: 1-8 to 0-9 at half-time.

Loughmore cut the lead to one with a fine Tommy Maher point, but Ballygunner won a 36th-minute penalty through Hutchinson’s speed - only for Stephen O’Keeffe to put it wide.

Four minutes later Mikey Mahony and Hutchinson combined for a Ballygunner goal for the latter, 2-10 to 0-11: Ciaran Connolly’s response for Loughmore made it 2-10 to 0-12 at the second water break.

Then, on 52 minutes, Loughmore appeared to win a penalty - but John McGrath got a second yellow when the referee revisited the incident and departed, and a throw-in resulted instead. Ballygunner saw out the game afterwards.

Scorers for Ballygunner: D. Hutchinson (0-5); K. Mahony (1-1); M. Mahony (1-0); Pauric Mahony (2 frees), P. Hogan (0-2 each); B. O’Keeffe (0-1).

Scorers for Loughmore-Castleiney: J. McGrath (0-7, frees); C. Connolly (0-3); T. Maher, E. Connolly (0-1 each).

BALLYGUNNER: S. O’Keeffe; I. Kenny, B. Coughlan (JC), T. Foley; S. O’Sullivan, Philip Mahony (JC), R. Power; C. Sheahan, P. Leavey; D. Hutchinson, M. Mahony, P. Hogan; B. O’Keeffe, K. Mahony, Pauric Mahony.

Subs: B. O’Sullivan for O’Keeffe (53); D. O'Keeffe for S. O'Sullivan (56); H. Ruddle for Hogan (58).

LOUGHMORE-CASTLEINEY: A. McGrath; J. Ryan, J. Hennessy, L. Egan; T. Maher, J. Meagher, B. McGrath; C. Connolly, T. McGrath; C. McGrath, L. McGrath, N. McGrath (C); E. Connolly, E. Sweeney, J. McGrath.

Subs: C. McCormack for C. McGrath (43); A. Ryan for E. Connolly (55); E. Meagher for T. Maher (56); C. McGrath for Sweeney (60).

Referee: J. Murphy (Limerick).

