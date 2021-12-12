Noel and John McGrath sent off as Ballygunner beat Loughmore-Castleiney

Munster Club SHC semi-final: Ballygunner (Waterford) 2-11 Loughmore-Castleiney (Tipperary) 0-12

Waterford champions Ballygunner made it to the Munster senior hurling club final, beating 13-man Loughmore-Castleiney in a blustery Fraher Field, Dungarvan.

Ballygunner attacked the dressing-room end in the first half, backed by a stiff breeze that affected players’ shooting.

On seven minutes Ballygunner found the net, Kevin Mahony popping up for the final pass and goaling - 1-2 to 0-1.

Ballygunner ‘keeper Stephen O’Keeffe saved a John McGrath effort well just before the first water break - the Waterford side swept downfield and Pauric Mahony (free) made it 1-5 to 0-1 on 16 minutes.

Loughmore restarted with two John McGrath frees but on 22 minutes Noel McGrath got a straight red card for an off-the-ball incident. The Tipperary side responded well, however, with John McGrath’s frees nudging them closer and closer: 1-8 to 0-9 at half-time.

Loughmore cut the lead to one with a fine Tommy Maher point, but Ballygunner won a 36th-minute penalty through Hutchinson’s speed - only for Stephen O’Keeffe to put it wide.

Four minutes later Mikey Mahony and Hutchinson combined for a Ballygunner goal for the latter, 2-10 to 0-11: Ciaran Connolly’s response for Loughmore made it 2-10 to 0-12 at the second water break.

Then, on 52 minutes, Loughmore appeared to win a penalty - but John McGrath got a second yellow when the referee revisited the incident and departed, and a throw-in resulted instead. Ballygunner saw out the game afterwards.

Scorers for Ballygunner: D. Hutchinson (0-5); K. Mahony (1-1); M. Mahony (1-0); Pauric Mahony (2 frees), P. Hogan (0-2 each); B. O’Keeffe (0-1).

Scorers for Loughmore-Castleiney: J. McGrath (0-7, frees); C. Connolly (0-3); T. Maher, E. Connolly (0-1 each).

BALLYGUNNER: S. O’Keeffe; I. Kenny, B. Coughlan (JC), T. Foley; S. O’Sullivan, Philip Mahony (JC), R. Power; C. Sheahan, P. Leavey; D. Hutchinson, M. Mahony, P. Hogan; B. O’Keeffe, K. Mahony, Pauric Mahony.

Subs: B. O’Sullivan for O’Keeffe (53); D. O'Keeffe for S. O'Sullivan (56); H. Ruddle for Hogan (58).

LOUGHMORE-CASTLEINEY: A. McGrath; J. Ryan, J. Hennessy, L. Egan; T. Maher, J. Meagher, B. McGrath; C. Connolly, T. McGrath; C. McGrath, L. McGrath, N. McGrath (C); E. Connolly, E. Sweeney, J. McGrath.

Subs: C. McCormack for C. McGrath (43); A. Ryan for E. Connolly (55); E. Meagher for T. Maher (56); C. McGrath for Sweeney (60).

Referee: J. Murphy (Limerick).