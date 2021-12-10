All-Ireland U20 winners among the new faces in Cork hurling panel

The incoming group also have extensive underage experience with Cork
All-Ireland U20 winners among the new faces in Cork hurling panel

Tipperary's Ed Connolly and Conor McKelvey and Ethan Twomey of Cork in the 2019 minor championship. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Fri, 10 Dec, 2021 - 15:11
Michael Moynihan

The Cork senior hurling panel will feature five newcomers for the 2022 season.

Tommy O’Connell and Sam Quirke’s form in Midleton’s run to the Cork senior hurling title is reflected in a call-up to the county side, where they will be joined by Ethan Twomey of St Finbarr’s, Darragh Flynn of Ballygiblin and Ciaran Joyce of Castlemartyr.

The incoming group also have extensive underage experience with Cork - Quirke, Twomey, Flynn and Joyce enjoyed U20 success with the county this year, while O’Connell featured in the Cork U21s’ All-Ireland final appearance in 2019.

They replace Eoin Cadogan (Douglas), Colm Spillane (Castlelyons), Bill Cooper (Youghal), Bill Hennessy (St Finbarr’s), Daniel Meaney and Tadhg Deasy (both Blackrock).

The new players will have to wait until February to see action - Cork have opted out of the 2022 Munster Senior Hurling League, which throws in next month.

More in this section

'Some disappointment' in Cork over All-Star snub, Kieran Kingston admits 'Some disappointment' in Cork over All-Star snub, Kieran Kingston admits
Paudie O'Brien: No excuses if Kilmallock come up short against Midleton Paudie O'Brien: No excuses if Kilmallock come up short against Midleton
Brian Cody 4/12/2021 Ballyhale Shamrocks have the knack of making the most from county success
#Cork GAA#Hurling
<p>Cusack Park, Ennis. Picture: Dan Linehan</p>

Clare GAA chairman slams social media trolls

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices