All-Ireland U20 winners among the new faces in Cork hurling panel

The Cork senior hurling panel will feature five newcomers for the 2022 season.

Tommy O’Connell and Sam Quirke’s form in Midleton’s run to the Cork senior hurling title is reflected in a call-up to the county side, where they will be joined by Ethan Twomey of St Finbarr’s, Darragh Flynn of Ballygiblin and Ciaran Joyce of Castlemartyr.

The incoming group also have extensive underage experience with Cork - Quirke, Twomey, Flynn and Joyce enjoyed U20 success with the county this year, while O’Connell featured in the Cork U21s’ All-Ireland final appearance in 2019.

They replace Eoin Cadogan (Douglas), Colm Spillane (Castlelyons), Bill Cooper (Youghal), Bill Hennessy (St Finbarr’s), Daniel Meaney and Tadhg Deasy (both Blackrock).

The new players will have to wait until February to see action - Cork have opted out of the 2022 Munster Senior Hurling League, which throws in next month.