Cork won't take part in 2022 Munster Senior Hurling League

Cork will be the sole absentee from the 2022 Munster SHL, which returns after a two-year Covid-enforced hiatus
Cork captain Patrick Horgan leads his team in the pre-match parade before the All-Ireland SHC final between Cork and Limerick in Croke Park, Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Tue, 07 Dec, 2021 - 13:48
Eoghan Cormican

Cork will not be partaking in next month’s Munster Senior Hurling League, the Irish Examiner can confirm.

A team holiday to Tenerife at the beginning of next month, on account of their All-Ireland SHC final appearance earlier this year, is the reason behind the Cork decision not to participate in the pre-season competition.

It is not known if Cork gave consideration to fielding a development or U20 team in the Munster SHL, as the Kerry footballers did for the 2020 McGrath Cup when their senior panel was out of the country on a team holiday.

Cork will be the sole absentee from the 2022 Munster SHL, which returns after a two-year Covid-enforced hiatus.

The draws for the Munster SHL and McGrath Cup are expected to be released by Munster GAA later in the week.

Cork defender Colm Spillane retires: I’d love to play on but it’s just not the same

