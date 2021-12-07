Cork won't take part in 2022 Munster Senior Hurling League

Cork will not be partaking in next month’s Munster Senior Hurling League, thecan confirm.
A team holiday to Tenerife at the beginning of next month, on account of their All-Ireland SHC final appearance earlier this year, is the reason behind the Cork decision not to participate in the pre-season competition.
It is not known if Cork gave consideration to fielding a development or U20 team in the Munster SHL, as the Kerry footballers did for the 2020 McGrath Cup when their senior panel was out of the country on a team holiday.
Cork will be the sole absentee from the 2022 Munster SHL, which returns after a two-year Covid-enforced hiatus.
The draws for the Munster SHL and McGrath Cup are expected to be released by Munster GAA later in the week.