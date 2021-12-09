Clare GAA chairman slams social media trolls

In his first report to the Clare County Board as chairman Jack Chaplin said some of the social media commentary directed at Clare GAA administrators was “a long way short” of constructive criticism.
Cusack Park, Ennis. Picture: Dan Linehan

Joe O Muircheartaigh

The chairman of the Clare County Board has taken aim at trolls who use social media platforms to “regularly castigate” members of the top table of the GAA in the county.

In his first report to the Clare County Board as chairman, Jack Chaplin said some of the social media commentary directed at Clare GAA administrators was “a long way short” of constructive criticism.

The Cratloe clubman, who faces a challenge for the chairman’s position from vice-chairman Kieran Keating, made his comments ahead of Tuesday’s annual convention that takes place in the Auburn Lodge Hotel in Ennis.

“If there is one area of disappointment from 2021, it’s the use of social media by a small cohort of people trying to regularly castigate officers of this Board,” says Chaplin.

“Constructive criticism is always welcome but much of what has gone on in the past year was a long way short of that.

“Properly used, social media has a huge part to play in the GAA and our clubs are benefitting in this area.

“However, the small group who continuously use social media to insult people who are working hard for the GAA do nothing to enhance the organisation,” he adds.

In hitting out at alleged social media trolls, the chairman is echoing the words of former Clare and Wexford senior hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald, who recently told the Irish Examiner that those dishing out abuse online “have a sickness”.

“There’s people who have got to answer questions and please God we will not give in, no matter how long it takes,” added Fitzgerald when referencing the Garda investigation into online abuse of Clare GAA officials that is still the subject of deliberations by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

This controversy hasn’t been broached by board secretary, Pat Fitzgerald, in his convention report, apart from his assertion that like the board chairman he has no issue with constructive criticism.

In his report, Fitzgerald has thrown his support behind the new Strategic Development Plan drawn up to provide a new blueprint for the governance and operation of Clare GAA affairs.

He says that it is a plan that will enable the county to “take a seismic step down the professional road” over the next few years.

“Contrary to a misconceived perception in some quarters, I fully endorsed the production of the plan,” says Fitzgerald, “even if it may have presented a critical overview as to how the board has been operating as regards governance, efficiency and delivery.

“I’ve never had an issue with constructive criticism. We all share a common goal, trying to achieve what is best for Clare GAA.

“The greater good has always been my motto since I became secretary 30 years ago and it very much remains that way,” he adds.

The hard-hitting report drawn up by an independent strategic planning group highlighted that “the structures required to operate a multi-million euro operation do not exist within Clare GAA”, while also pointing out that the board’s centre of excellence training facility in Caherlohan was “not fit for purpose”.

According to Fitzgerald the plan for the future is “an honest appraisal and framework for the future”, but he says the goal to create 13 new full-time positions within Clare GAA — these include a chief executive officer, commercial brand, finance and facilities managers, as well as football and hurling performances managers — “will place a heavy burden on the board which is already cash-strapped”.

On a more positive financial note, the state of the board’s coffers has greatly improved in the last year.

Treasurer Michael Gallagher reported a surplus of €225,931 for the year, compared to a deficit of €478,359 for 2020.

