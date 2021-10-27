Davy Fitzgerald on social media abuse directed at his family: 'We will not be letting this go'

Davy Fitzgerald has insisted he'll continue to fight for justice for his father, Pat, even if the Director of Public Prosecutions declines to pursue a prosecution for online bullying.

Former Wexford, Clare and Waterford manager Fitzgerald has spoken publicly about alleged abuse that he and his father, Clare GAA secretary Pat, have received online.

In January, he said he hoped that the DPP would recommend a criminal prosecution and nine months on he says the department is still considering the issue.

What's definite, according to Fitzgerald, is that even if the DPP doesn't prosecute, "we will not be letting this go, no matter what the story is".

Speaking at the launch of Londis' sponsorship of Ireland's Fittest Family, Fitzgerald said he feels those who dish out abuse anonymously online "have a sickness" and he gave an update on his own case.

Davy Fitzgerald is pictured at the launch of Londis’ sponsorship of Ireland’s Fittest Family. Londis will sponsor RTÉ's hit TV show for a third year in a row, which returns to our screens on Sunday 31st October for a ninth season.

"It's back in with the DPP at the moment, so it's under review," said Fitzgerald, who was beaten to the Galway manager's position by Henry Shefflin last week. "I can say very little about it but it's still ongoing at the moment. We will not be letting this go, no matter what the story is. There's people who have got to answer questions and please God we will not give in, no matter how long it takes - even if we have to go personal on this.

"It went back in for review there only I'd say a month or two ago. This is a long process, it isn't simple and it isn't something they (the DPP) take easy. I'm just telling you, it's definitely in with the DPP under review and if they decide to prosecute, great. If they don't, we'll take it upon ourselves to have a look at it."

Fitzgerald spoke earlier this year on The Late, Late Show about online abuse he and his father have received in recent years.

"After I did The Late, Late Show I got a phone call the next day from a guy I never met before and he said, 'Thank you'," continued Fitzgerald. "It affected someone in his family very dearly who lost their life as they just couldn't deal with bullying and online abuse.

"That phone call actually meant a lot and there's a lot of people out there who are put through stuff they shouldn't be put through and I think we have lost the run of ourselves with people being able to go on media or social media and write stuff that they shouldn't be writing.

"You are powerless. There is stuff that is written on social media that affects people and that shouldn't happen. I've said this before that the government needs to stand up and take a stance on it. It's not about Davy or Pat Fitzgerald, it's about a lot of other people out there and it's just not right.

"Some of the abuse the Mayo players took was 100% not right and we've got to get away from this side of things. There is a lot of good on social media as well, I'm just talking about this aspect. Online abuse and bullying is not good enough, the same in Clare. You know what, they are so inaccurate 99% of the time it's unreal."

On those who dispense abuse online, Fitzgerald said he feels sympathy for them.

"I think the people who actually sit down behind keyboards and write stuff anonymously, I think that they have a sickness and they are the problem themselves, I actually do (believe that). I think they have their own issues that they have to deal with and I would feel sorry for them so maybe we all need to start looking at it like that and to try our best to take no notice."