Long break sees Ballygunner refreshed for Loughmore task

Ballygunner had eight weeks off after their Waterford county final win.

Eight weeks: County championships have been played off in a shorter period. Understandably, manager Darragh O’Sullivan was a little concerned ahead of the Gunners’ outing in the Munster club championship with Clare champions Ballyea.

“We took two weeks off after the county final just to regroup. But the first game we had after that was a challenge against Sarsfields down in the Gold Coast.

“And they gave us a bit of a trimming that day, to be honest. We were mixing and matching the team the same day, giving a few lads a run without putting the full team out, whereas they were out the following week in the championship and were flying it.

“But they still beat us by 11 or 12 points. The conditions were terrible, strong wind, driving rain, but it was a bit of a concern.”

However, O’Sullivan had plenty of experience to draw on. This year was Ballygunner’s eighth senior county title in a row, which means they’re well used to hitting a peak at just the right time.

“Coming closer to the game (with Ballyea) though I could see the intensity ramping up in training. We had another couple of challenge games that went a lot better for us as well.

“But it was always going to be a concern for us, that we wouldn’t get back up to the level when we didn’t have much match practice.

“In fairness to them, though, on the day they were really on the button.”

Ballygunner manager Darragh O'Sullivan. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

That they were. Ballygunner won, 3-20 to 2-6, with the Clare side getting their two goals late on to take the bare look off the scoreboard.

The win sets the Waterford men up for a Munster club semi-final this Sunday in Fraher Field (throw-in 3.15pm) against Loughmore-Castleiney. On reflection O’Sullivan says the long break might have been better for his side in the long run.

“In a funny way it probably suited us because of how hard the run-in was to the final in Waterford. There were a lot of games in a short space of time, and that took a toll.

“We were without Philip (Mahony), obviously, Pauric (Mahony) was on one leg to be honest, Mikey Mahony had to have some painkilling injections to get through the semi-final and final.

“In that sense the break afterwards suited us because the lads could all recover. So the way this year went I took the eight weeks gladly; if we’d had a clean bill of health after the county final you’d want to be out two weeks after.

“It all comes down to how you’re fixed with players at a particular point in time.”

Philip Mahony is a case in point. The defensive lynchpin was injured for much of the year but has now regained full match fitness.

“He was involved with us all along but if you went back three or four weeks I’d have felt he had no chance of playing.

“It’s not as though he stepped away from the group but he was left to his own devices to an extent to get himself right.

“He worked really hard and two weeks before the Ballyea game the physios told us, ‘this guy is really starting to come right here’.

“That was his first full game, he’d only played bits and pieces in a couple of challenge games, so he’d had almost nothing done — and he’s had two leg breaks this year. His two legs have been broken this year, which is very tough.”

Sunday is a challenge, with Loughmore-Castleiney returning to hurling after defeat in the Munster club football championship last week against Éire Óg Ennis.

“Obviously we’ve analysed them, but it’s been a fairytale for them really, to win the two championships in Tipperary.

“We had four or five lads playing football with Gaultier and we even found that a bit of a struggle at times, with them coming in and out. Loughmore have been doing it week on week, and while I don’t know how they’ve done it, I think they might nearly be programmed for it at this stage.

“One of the McGraths said as much recently when he was asked about going week on week — he said that’s what they’ve been doing all their lives, football one week and hurling the next and just get on with it.

“So they’re probably conditioned for that. They work really hard, they have some of the biggest names in hurling, which we all know — Noel McGrath has been one of the best hurlers of the last 10 years, John McGrath. They’re going to be a real challenge for us, but we know that.”

Ballyea fans light a flare after a goal is scored. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

Not that it’s the big names teams should be focusing on.

“Often at club level the inter-county lads cancel each other out,” says O’Sullivan.

“It’s the club players who make the difference.

“From our perspective, Dessie (Hutchinson) was held scoreless the last day, which shows you. The club players can end up getting you over the line.”

Sunday’s location shouldn’t be an issue either, he adds.

“Being honest, we travelled up to Ennis the last day and a lot of the time that kind of journey really focuses the mind. Lads are tuned in early.

“Obviously it’s an advantage to be playing at home, but for the Loughmore lads, they’re so experienced, I don’t think travelling really hinders them. They’ll be ready.”