Sleeve notes: Donegal among the first to benefit from new revenue streams

Donegal and Leitrim this week became the first counties to launch jerseys bearing sponsorship on the sleeves.

After Central Council in September increased the commercial area on GAA kit from two areas, front and back, to four, Donegal have added Global Hydrate and Pod-Trak to existing sponsors Circet (formerly KN Group) and Abbey Hotel.

Putting forward the idea in November 2019, Donegal had been one of the leading units behind the move and market experts believe it could net leading counties between an additional €40,000 to €80,000 per annum.

The jersey is for the 2022 and ‘23 seasons and carries a shadow print of the names of all 40 clubs in the county, a move the board say is designed to improve the bonding between county and club and with supporters throughout Donegal.

Donegal chairman Mick McGrath said: “I am delighted with the design and the overall kit and the feedback from supporters, official sponsors, and others have been very positive.”

O’Neills Sportswear’s Enda Doherty said: “We’re looking forward to working together with Donegal for the season ahead in 2022. The jersey design pays tribute to the work that clubs across the county do to support the county team, so it’s fantastic to have every club name detailed on the jersey.”

Leitrim became the second county team after Armagh to sign up with McKeever Sports as their suppliers. Leitrim’s main sponsors are Seamus Clarke’s JP Clarkes restaurant pub in Yonkers with MacManus Pharmacy on the back and Cox’s Steakhouse on the sleeves. Leitrim are backed by an ex-pat living in New York as are Monaghan who wear Philip Traynor’s All Boro Floor Service logo on their kit.

Clubs are also being backed from abroad. For example, Westmeath club Raharney’s senior camogie team are supported by Gerry O’Reilly’s Reicor construction company in The Bronx.