Keith Ricken to start Cork tenure away to Clare as Munster GAA announce pre-season draws

New Cork football manager Keith Ricken will begin his tenure as Rebels boss with a McGrath Cup trip to Clare in early January.
The draws for the Munster GAA pre-season competitions took place on Wednesday evening, with Cork drawn in Group A of the McGrath Cup alongside Clare and Waterford.
Cork's opener away to Colm Collins' Clare will be followed by a home fixture against Ephie Fitzgerald's Waterford. No dates for these games or, indeed, the Munster Senior Hurling League have yet been confirmed.
In Group B of the McGrath Cup, Kerry are at home to Limerick and away to Tipperary.
In the Munster SHL, the winners of the Kerry-Tipperary quarter-final (Kerry venue) will play All-Ireland champions Limerick in the semi-final. Clare will host Waterford in the other semi-final.
On Tuesday, Cork announced they would not be taking part in the pre-season hurling competition due to a team holiday in Tenerife next month.