The draws for the Munster GAA pre-season competitions took place on Wednesday evening, with Cork drawn in Group A of the McGrath Cup alongside the Banner and Waterford.
Cork senior football manager Keith Ricken. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Wed, 08 Dec, 2021 - 19:49
Eoghan Cormican

New Cork football manager Keith Ricken will begin his tenure as Rebels boss with a McGrath Cup trip to Clare in early January.

The draws for the Munster GAA pre-season competitions took place on Wednesday evening, with Cork drawn in Group A of the McGrath Cup alongside Clare and Waterford.

Cork's opener away to Colm Collins' Clare will be followed by a home fixture against Ephie Fitzgerald's Waterford. No dates for these games or, indeed, the Munster Senior Hurling League have yet been confirmed.

In Group B of the McGrath Cup, Kerry are at home to Limerick and away to Tipperary.

In the Munster SHL, the winners of the Kerry-Tipperary quarter-final (Kerry venue) will play All-Ireland champions Limerick in the semi-final. Clare will host Waterford in the other semi-final.

On Tuesday, Cork announced they would not be taking part in the pre-season hurling competition due to a team holiday in Tenerife next month.

McGrath Cup Group A: Clare, Cork, Waterford.

McGrath Cup Group B: Limerick, Kerry, Tipperary Munster SHL quarter-final: Kerry v Tipperary (Kerry venue).

Munster SHL semi-finals: Limerick v Kerry/Tipperary (Limerick venue); Clare v Waterford (Clare venue).

Keith Ricken to start Cork tenure away to Clare as Munster GAA announce pre-season draws

