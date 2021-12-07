Galway coach John Divilly: 'We want to be consistent like Mayo'

Galway coach John Divilly has said that the Tribesmen must strive to reach the consistency of their arch-rivals Mayo.

Speaking on the Examiner Sport Football Show, Divilly added that having high expectations for the county isn't unrealistic and that the players and backroom team are putting in the hours on the training pitch with the aim of being successful on matchday.

"We as Galway players, former players and supporters, and now I'm part of Pádraic's (Joyce) backroom team, we want to be successful. That's why we train two or three times a week to achieve this," he said.

"Is it unrealistic (to have high) expectations on ourselves? No. That's what we want. We want to be consistent like Mayo.

"Mayo have been consistent over the last number of years and there's a reason for that.

"We haven't got that level of consistency yet and it's our job to get the players to train accordingly and perform accordingly.

"There's pressure, but there's pressure in every county."

The Tribesmen face their bitter rivals Mayo in their Connacht SFC opener.

"What every Galway player dreams of is playing Mayo in the championship and ultimately we know if we're right we can beat Mayo on any given day.

"We haven't done it the last two years, but we've been in a position to do it but we haven't executed it so that's a problem that we need to overcome this year."

Elsewhere, Oisin McConville has said that Derry champions Glen are the team to beat in the All-Ireland club championship.

"The standard in Ulster is back a bit," he told the podcast. "There's an exception to that rule and Glen are that exception.

"I think they are way ahead of everything I have seen this year, I think they are All-Ireland champions in waiting.

"I have been involved and seen a lot of club football in the last 20 years, and there is a vibe off them that everything is right and everything is going in the direction is needs to be going."