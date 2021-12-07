Tipperary secretary Tim Floyd: Split season will end 'frustration and chaos'

Tipperary secretary Tim Floyd believes the GAA’s decision to endorse the split season will be remembered positively in the coming years.

In his report to the county’s annual convention this Monday, Floyd expresses optimism about the county’s tie-in with Setanta College for strength and conditioning expertise across the board.

And as a long-time supporter of playing inter-county and club championship games in separate blocks, Floyd was delighted to see it come to fruition these past two seasons. “One of my 2020 aspirations did come to pass with the successful introduction of the ‘Split Season’. I think when we look back in years to come, we will realise how ridiculous it was trying to play club and Inter-County at the same time, leading to frustration and chaos. Apart from this the change has reduced costs for County Boards and improved the standards of our club championships.

“I look forward to even better club competition in 2022 as our new structures continue to bed in especially with the incentive of Munster Club now added to our Seamus Ó Riain (the county’s premier intermediate hurling championship), and raising it to championship status.”

Reviewing the last two Covid-impacted years, Floyd admitted disappointment that objectives such as further developing Dr Morris Park was delayed and the senior hurling and football teams didn’t build on their respective 2019 and ‘20 successes.

“I sometimes feel like Robert Burns who wrote, ‘The best laid plans of mice and men will often go astray and lead us nought but grief and pain, for promised joy’. My targets for the past two years all failed to come to fruition with my hope for more senior hurling success and continued senior football progress running aground.”

Reviewing the Munster SHC final defeat to Limerick, Floyd credited John Kiely’s side for coming out on top when Tipperary had dominated the first half but queried why they finished the game with 15 men following Seamus Flanagan’s altercation with Cathal Barrett.

“He was probably still lucky to be on the pitch as a strike with the hurley on Cathal Barrett only merited a yellow from referee Paud O’Dwyer. This could have been a very controversial issue but the manner of Limerick's dominance in the second half certainly overshadowed the incident.”

Floyd believes a common theme has run through all of Tipperary’s major defeats the last two seasons. “Looking across the three crucial games that decided Tipperary’s fate in 2021, there is a consistent theme that led to our lack of success. In our final League game versus Waterford, the Munster final versus Limerick and now our All-Ireland quarter-final against the Decies, we struggled to cope with the fast-running game plus our poor level of performance in the third quarter.

“In 2020 these failures were also evident at a similar exit stage against Galway in the final League game plus the All-Ireland quarter-final and against Limerick in the Munster Championship.

“Poor weather conditions and November hurling were blamed for these defeats and Tipperary would be a different team and more suited to summer hurling in 2021. Over the last 12 years, Tipperary have been renowned for our skill with open play passing movements leading to delightful scores. This flair has brought us three All-Ireland titles in one decade with Liam Sheedy as manager for two of these.

“Liam stepped down as manager a few weeks following the Waterford defeat having given his total commitment to the Tipperary cause for a second three-year term from 2019 to 2021. He was unfortunate that two of the three years were under the shadow of Covid which really restricted his scope as a manager.”

Complimenting Loughmore-Castleiney’s senior double achievement, Floyd wrote: “This was a group on a mission following their double disappointment in 2020. The addition of a fresh voice in the experienced Mick Dempsey was a master stroke as he just tapped into what was already there - a proud tradition and culture and they know no other way.

“In an interview afterwards, Mick admitted there was no secret formula in Loughmore, only the attitude and composure they bring to it as they always seem to get the best out of themselves in a game situation.”