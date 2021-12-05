Dunboyne deny Foxrock Cabinteely seven in a row in Leinster final shock

Vikki Wall was a powerhouse in the centre of the field, hitting four points over the contest against six-time reigning champions Foxrock Cabinteely and deservedly picking up the Player of the Match award.
Dunboyne deny Foxrock Cabinteely seven in a row in Leinster final shock

St Peter's Dunboyne's Vikki Wall. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Sun, 05 Dec, 2021 - 21:06
Aisling Clery

Leinster LGFA SFC final: Dunboyne (Meath) 2-11 Foxrock Cabinteely (Dublin) 2-8 

Second-half goals from Fiona O’Neill and Shelly Melia were crucial as Dunboyne landed their first Leinster Senior Club title in Kinnegad on Sunday. 

Vikki Wall was a powerhouse in the centre of the field, hitting four points over the contest against six-time reigning champions Foxrock Cabinteely and deservedly picking up the Player of the Match award.

The game got off to a quick start with Wall grabbing her side’s opening score in the first minute. However, the reigning champions enjoyed more of the possession and with Ciara O’Riordan and Jodi Egan getting on the scoreboard early, Alan McNally’s side took a one-point lead into the water break (0-3 to 0-2) despite losing Niamh Collins to the sin bin.

Both sides tested out the respective keepers early on and Alison O’Sullivan and Aisling Tarpey both proved solid on their lines.

A brace of Emma Duggan frees levelled the game on 25 minutes, however, the Dublin champions finished the half with aplomb – Andrea Murphy pointing before turning provider when she found Katie McNally. The corner-forward rattled the Dunboyne net to ensure FoxCab led by 1-5 to 0-4 at the break.

Dunboyne pressed up on the FoxCab defence in the second half and they were duly rewarded as they hit 1-5 unanswered. Vikki Wall (2) and Saoirse Quinn pointed to reduce Dunboyne’s deficit to one. FoxCab lost Sinead Loughran to the sin bin and Dunboyne pressed on taking the lead through their captain, Fiona O’Neill, who netted superbly before adding a further point.

Substitute Hannah O’Neill did grab a second goal for FoxCab to leave the minimum between the sides once more, but Dunboyne responded quickly with points from Vikki Wall and Emma Duggan. Jodi Egan converted three successive frees late on, but a second goal from Shelly Melia ensured the Bill Daly Trophy heads to the Royal County for the first time since Seneschalstown were crowned Leinster champions back in 2003.

Scorers for Dunboyne: E Duggan 0-5 (5f), F O’Neill 1-1, V Wall 0-4 (1f), S Melia 1-0, S Quinn 0-1.

Scorers for Foxrock Cabinteely: J Egan 0-5 (4f), K McNally, H O’Neill 1-0 each, C O’Riordan, S Loughran, A Murphy 0-1 each.

DUNBOYNE: A O’Sullivan, R McDermott, E Doyle, D Blaney, A Delaney, H Hickey, A Moffatt, V Wall, A Jones, J Kavanagh, S Melia, S Quinn, H Nolan, E Duggan, F O’Neill (C).

Sub: N Williams for Nolan (HT).

FOXROCK CABINTEELY: A Tarpey, N Collins, S Quinn, S Delanhunty, F O’Connell Bell, A Murray, L Fuscardi, F Claffey, T O’Sullivan, S Dillon, C O’Riordan (C), S Loughran, A Murphy, J Egan, K McNally.

Subs: C Murphy for Collins (HT), H O’Neill for Fuscardi (40), A Egan for McNally (56).

Referee: J Bermingham (Wicklow).

More in this section

Kieran Donaghy celebrates after the game 5/12/2021 Kerry SFC: Austin Stacks claim title number 13 as wait goes on for luckless Kerins O’Rahillys
Last-gasp winner sees Newmarket claim Cork PIFC title against neighbours Kanturk Last-gasp winner sees Newmarket claim Cork PIFC title against neighbours Kanturk
Conall Gallagher and Barry Murphy 5/12/2021 Leinster club SFC: Naas into first provincial semi after 'derby' cruise
#Ladies Football#Women’s Sport#Leinster GAA
Austin Stacks v Kerins O'Rahilly's - Kerry County Senior Football Championship Final

Austin Stacks' Star on the rise as Kieran Donaghy denies his old pal across the Tralee divide

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices