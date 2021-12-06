How Killarney Legion could avoid drop to Kerry intermediate grade despite play-off defeat

The sigh of relief around Lewis Rd in Killarney was audible as Dr Crokes avoided the trap door to Kerry’s intermediate grade. Defeat doesn't necessarily spell an end to senior football for Legion, however
Players shake hands following Dr Crokes win over Legion in the Kerry senior football relegation play-off in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney. Picutre: Don MacMonagle

Mon, 06 Dec, 2021 - 07:00
Tony Leen

The sigh of relief around Lewis Rd in Killarney was audible as Dr Crokes avoided the trap door to Kerry’s intermediate grade. No such escape though for their neighbours Legion, who may drop to the secondary grade.

May? Much will depend on a championship review group in Kerry, which reports to the county board early in 2022 with a number of recommendations on the structure and composition of the championship.

If the status quo were to remain, there will be eight senior clubs in the 2022 championship, with Na Gaeil replacing Legion. The other seven teams are Na Gaeil’s Tralee neighbours Kerins O’Rahillys and Austin Stacks, Dingle, Dr Crokes, Templenoe, Kenmare, and Spa.

Dr Crokes selector Colm Gooch Cooper and Legion manager Stephen Stack shake hands after the match. Picture: Don MacMonagle
Dr Crokes selector Colm Gooch Cooper and Legion manager Stephen Stack shake hands after the match. Picture: Don MacMonagle

Legion’s relegation obviously strengthens East Kerry for next season as it makes their players eligible for the division. Though they lost Spa (who went senior) this year, they regained Kilcummin, who were relegated from senior last year.

However, it will come as no surprise if the review group proposes an increase in the number of senior clubs to 10 — with a corresponding decrease in the divisions to six.

Such a move makes sense on many levels but there is a strong affiliation in the county to the divisional structure, as it affords an opportunity to players from junior clubs to play in the top tier of Kerry football.

Feale Rangers and Shannon Rangers have amalgamated at minor level, and could do so at senior level in the future.

