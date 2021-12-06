How Killarney Legion could avoid drop to Kerry intermediate grade despite play-off defeat

The sigh of relief around Lewis Rd in Killarney was audible as Dr Crokes avoided the trap door to Kerry’s intermediate grade. No such escape though for their neighbours Legion, who may drop to the secondary grade.
The sigh of relief around Lewis Rd in Killarney was audible as Dr Crokes avoided the trap door to Kerry’s intermediate grade. No such escape though for their neighbours Legion, who may drop to the secondary grade.
May? Much will depend on a championship review group in Kerry, which reports to the county board early in 2022 with a number of recommendations on the structure and composition of the championship.
If the status quo were to remain, there will be eight senior clubs in the 2022 championship, with Na Gaeil replacing Legion. The other seven teams are Na Gaeil’s Tralee neighbours Kerins O’Rahillys and Austin Stacks, Dingle, Dr Crokes, Templenoe, Kenmare, and Spa.
Legion’s relegation obviously strengthens East Kerry for next season as it makes their players eligible for the division. Though they lost Spa (who went senior) this year, they regained Kilcummin, who were relegated from senior last year.
However, it will come as no surprise if the review group proposes an increase in the number of senior clubs to 10 — with a corresponding decrease in the divisions to six.
Such a move makes sense on many levels but there is a strong affiliation in the county to the divisional structure, as it affords an opportunity to players from junior clubs to play in the top tier of Kerry football.
Feale Rangers and Shannon Rangers have amalgamated at minor level, and could do so at senior level in the future.
Get the latest news from the world of sport along with the best opinion from our outstanding team of sport writers, direct to your inbox every Friday
Puzzles hub
Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writersSign up
Puzzles hub
Monday, December 6, 2021 - 7:00 AM
Sunday, December 5, 2021 - 9:00 PM
Sunday, December 5, 2021 - 9:00 PM