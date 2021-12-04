Chairman pledges 'comprehensive structural and operational review' of Cork GAA

Cork GAA will be subject to a “comprehensive structural and operational review” in 2022, county board chairman Marc Sheehan has confirmed.

At this evening’s county convention, Sheehan announced that the key priority of his second year as chairman is for a thorough review of Cork GAA to be carried out, with a particular focus on governance, finance, and the functionality of the various county board sub-committees.

“The executive have tentatively commenced this process a number of months back and we have focused on areas of administration, finance, county committee structures, sub-committees, and functionality particularly, the place of clubs, club structures, governance issues, and the roles and responsibilities of the executive committee,” said Sheehan.

“This governance work has commenced in earnest and we await a draft from our audit and risk committee on that particular issue.” A failure of governance was one of the standout findings of the county board’s audit and risk committee from earlier this year when issuing their final report on the discovery of €176,000 in two Cork GAA bank accounts.

Addressing this discovery of money in two long-standing accounts, which came to light last May, Sheehan said the board is in “a more robust position” having learned from the matter and has actioned the recommendations of the audit and risk committee’s report.

“I acknowledge with regret the situation has caused upset and embarrassment to us all and particularly to key actors. However, we are now in a more robust position after this event. Furthermore, as per the audit and risk report, no wrongdoing occurred and we must now move on from this situation.”

The chairman said the county board’s almost €300,000 profit for 2021 and Páirc Uí Chaoimh losses totalling €560k, down from €613k last year, amounted to a “stabilisation” of Cork GAA finances.

“Key deliverables regarding the stadium have been delivered and trajectory is certainly positive. We look forward to a return to large-scale attendances at matches and the significant program of concerts which are outlined for 2022 and beyond.

“We have a long way to travel but we have an excellent board of directors and there is a willingness and purposefulness in the work which is ongoing. We are making great progress in relation to further planning applications and also around the Kilbarry site, as well, which are key objectives for us.” Elsewhere in his chairman’s address, Sheehan expressed his hope that reform of the All-Ireland SFC will be achieved at Congress 2022 next February and said Rebels Bounty ticket sales for 2022, which began only yesterday, are already “quite healthy”.

The board made a €234,000 profit in the draw’s first year, a figure that does not include the income taken in for the three months (October-December) after the end of the 2021 financial year.

On the “tremendous success” of Rebels Bounty, he paid tribute to clubs, officers, members, and draw coordinators who worked diligently to “dispel the doubts” that initially surrounded the new fundraising initiative.