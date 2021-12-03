Cork v Kerry likely to be played in Páirc Uí Rinn

Fri, 03 Dec, 2021 - 06:00
John Fogarty

Cork’s Munster SFC semi-final against Kerry next May looks set to be played at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh has all but been ruled out of commission for the month of May as the playing surface has to be replaced following the Ed Sheeran concerts at the stadium at the end of April.

The Munster semi-finals are pencilled in for the weekend of May 7/8, three weeks ahead of the provincial final on Saturday, May 28. Already, Cork’s Munster SHC Round 4 game against Clare in mid-May is expected to be moved to Páirc Uí Rinn.

The hope is Páirc Uí Rinn’s current capacity of 11,400 can be increased close to 15,000 on the basis of remedial work being completed at the Boreenmanna Road venue.

The last Cork-Kerry provincial game to take place in Páirc Uí Chaoimh was the 2019 final, which attracted 18,265. The previous semi-final in front of spectators in Cork was nine years ago when 23,184 were in attendance in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

During the reconstruction of Páirc Uí Chaoimh from 2015 to ‘17, three Cork-Kerry provincial games were staged in Killarney including the ‘15 final replay. In return, Páirc Uí Chaoimh hosted the three games between 2018 and ‘20 before the regular home-away agreement resumed in Killarney this past July.

Although Kerry would likely be amenable to a similar arrangement in 2022 and Semple Stadium or Walsh Park could be made available for the Cork hurlers’ clash with Clare, it’s understood both senior managements are keen for the games to be played at home.

Cork’s last senior football championship game in Páirc Uí Rinn was the 2019 provincial semi-final victory over Limerick which was watched by 3,128 people. In 2017, 4,570 watched the Cork-Tipperary Munster last four-game in Páirc Uí Rinn.

