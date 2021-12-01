Eight-time All-Ireland winner Kevin McManamon retires from inter-county football

The St Jude's clubman leaves the inter-county scene with a phenomenal medal collection: 10 Leinster SFC titles, eight All-Ireland successes and five National League wins.
Kevin McManamon of Dublin celebrates with the Sam Maguire cup following the 2017 All-Ireland SFC success, one of his eight championship wins. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Wed, 01 Dec, 2021 - 10:08
Joel Slattery

Kevin McManamon has announced his retirement from inter-county football after a dozen years in the blue of Dublin.

McManamon thanked his family, club mentors and the Dublin managers who helped him to fulfill his "childhood dream" of representing the Dubs.

"After 12 seasons with the Dublin Senior Team I have decided to announce my retirement from inter-county football," he said in a statement released by Dublin GAA. "It has been an absolute privilege to represent my county, fulfil my childhood dream and I feel so proud that my playing days have lasted so long and brought so much joy.

"I am grateful for the support of the Dublin County board, the GPA, countless managers, selectors, friends and backroom staff who have helped me over the years. In particular, Pat Gilroy, Jim Gavin and Dessie Farrell have been inspirational leaders, have backed me in their own way and have all helped me grow as a footballer and a person.

"To my teammates, it has been an incredible journey and I am so proud of the friendships, the stories and the memories we have made over the years.

Mayo's Kevin McLoughlin with Kevin McManamon of Dublin. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson
Mayo's Kevin McLoughlin with Kevin McManamon of Dublin. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

"St Jude’s GAA club has been a rock upon which I was able to build a career and it has been an honour to represent the club on the inter-county stage. So many clubmates and volunteers have helped me and without men like Padraic Monaghan and Damien Carroll it is unlikely I would have had the career I did.

"To my parents Maxie and Josie and brothers Bren and Sean - your support and love has been unwavering, and I am forever grateful. Each of you have inspired me to be the best I can be and given me all the tools to grow in every area of my life.

"Finally, to the Dublin supporters, I’ll never forget the roars, the excitement, those beautiful moments when Croke Park was rocking and the feeling that you had our teams back wherever we went around the country. I truly admire your passion for supporting our team and I’m looking forward to joining you in future."

Last month, the St Jude's man played in the capital's county final, a one-point defeat to Kilmacud Crokes.

Family Notices