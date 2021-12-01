Lingering hope for Mayo fans dashed as Geelong confirm Oisín Mullin among new recruits

Any lingering hopes that Mayo supporters may have held that Oisín Mullin had not committed to AFL giants Geelong have been dashed as the Cats announced jersey numbers for their nine off-season recruits.

Mullin is included in that group and will wear No 34 for the Melbourne club.

It had been suggested that the move for Gaelic football’s young player of the year had hit a snag but it is understood that the two-year category B contract was signed a month ago and the 21-year-old Kilmaine player will join up with fellow Irishmen Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor at Kardinia Park in the coming weeks for pre-season training, Covid-19 restrictions and flight availability allowing.

One player who won’t be making the trip Down Under is Fermanagh’s Ultan Kelm however, with a hip injury putting his move to Fremantle on hold.

The Dockers’ football boss Peter Bell has revealed the decision to be Kelm’s but declared that plan remained for the club to have him on their books for the 2023 season.

“Unfortunately, Ultan has suffered a recurrence of a hip injury. He is very confident that he will get on top of the injury, however it will take considerable time with his medical team,” Bell said.

“With our agreement, Ultan would prefer to stay in Northern Ireland and recondition the injury for the time being, as the travel and likelihood of quarantines would only be a hindrance to his rehabilitation.

“We have agreed not to list Ultan as a Category B concession for 2022, however he remains committed to us and when he has recovered, the plan is for him to travel to Perth next year for a trial ahead of a permanent move and Category B listing for 2023.

“While disappointing, we agree with this course of action and we will continue to engage with Ultan over the next 12 months.”