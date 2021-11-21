Oisín Mullen's move to the AFL hits stumbling block

Oisín Mullin’s expected switch to AFL club Geelong Cats has hit a snag.

The Irish Examiner has learned the 21-year-old may not have yet signed an official contract for the Victorian club despite their claims he is on board for the 2022 season and the move could now be in jeopardy.

Earlier this month, Geelong issued a press release claiming the Kilmaine man was joining them and had signed a Category B rookie contract. “Oisin is a very athletic and talented prospect, and we are thrilled he has chosen to join the Cats as he transitions to AFL,” said Geelong’s recruiting and list manager Stephen Wells.

“Oisin has already established himself as an elite player in the GAA, and it is a big step to make the move to Australia. We have a strong plan in place around his development and transition to football.”

Mullin, the 2020 young footballer of the year, has been scouted by Geelong over the last couple of years. He along with county team-mate Matthew Ruane attended an AFL Combine in Dublin in December 2019.