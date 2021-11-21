Oisín Mullen's move to the AFL hits stumbling block

Earlier this month, Geelong issued a press release claiming the Kilmaine man was joining them and had signed a Category B rookie contract
Oisín Mullen's move to the AFL hits stumbling block

Oisin Mullen

Sun, 21 Nov, 2021 - 15:01
John Fogarty

Oisín Mullin’s expected switch to AFL club Geelong Cats has hit a snag.

The Irish Examiner has learned the 21-year-old may not have yet signed an official contract for the Victorian club despite their claims he is on board for the 2022 season and the move could now be in jeopardy.

Earlier this month, Geelong issued a press release claiming the Kilmaine man was joining them and had signed a Category B rookie contract. “Oisin is a very athletic and talented prospect, and we are thrilled he has chosen to join the Cats as he transitions to AFL,” said Geelong’s recruiting and list manager Stephen Wells.

“Oisin has already established himself as an elite player in the GAA, and it is a big step to make the move to Australia. We have a strong plan in place around his development and transition to football.”

Mullin, the 2020 young footballer of the year, has been scouted by Geelong over the last couple of years. He along with county team-mate Matthew Ruane attended an AFL Combine in Dublin in December 2019.

More in this section

Colin Walsh’s hat-trick fires Kanturk to Cork Senior A hurling title over Fr O’Neills Colin Walsh’s hat-trick fires Kanturk to Cork Senior A hurling title over Fr O’Neills
Cork v Clare - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 1 Watch Glen Rovers and Midleton clash in Cork Premier Senior Hurling final
An ode to the Cork hurling final: The best day of the year An ode to the Cork hurling final: The best day of the year
#Mayo GAA#Gaelic Football
General view of Fraher Field, Dungarvan 14/10/2012

The Nire crowned Waterford champions after holding off fightback from rivals Rathgormack

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices