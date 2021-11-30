Killeagh GAA motion calls for players' jersey numbers to be easier to read

Killeagh are bringing forward a motion to this weekend’s Cork GAA convention to make jersey numbers more identifiable.

The club are recommending units be compelled to alter the back of their jerseys to a solid background if the numbers are not legible.

Multi-coloured and striped kits have made it difficult to recognise the number assigned to a player and Killeagh believe the time has come to make it easier to decipher who is who on the playing field.

Their motion reads: “Jersey numbers must be clearly legible to match officials, spectators (including TV/livestream viewers) and relevant media personnel in daylight and under floodlights. The CCC (or committee-in-charge) may require a club to create a clean number zone on the back of the jersey if this is considered necessary.”

Six years ago, the hurling 2020 committee led by Liam Sheedy proposed the introduction of squad numbers as a means of making players more identifiable but it never made the Clár of Congress.

Their report read: “Since the introduction of the rule ensuring all players are required to wear helmets, it is becoming more difficult to recognise players. As a committee, we would propose the introduction of squad numbers beginning with the 2015 Liam MacCarthy Cup competition. At the beginning of the Championship, each player would be allocated a number.”

Former Dublin manager Jim Gavin has also endorsed the idea of squad numbers.

“I think it has merit. For the supporters it might make things a little clearer with the game-day panel,” the seven-time All-Ireland SFC-winning boss said in early 2016.