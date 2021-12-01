Adrian Mullen hopes cruciate injury setbacks in the past, for him and his family

Kilkenny captain Adrian Mullen reckons it could just be bad luck that his family has been so ravaged by cruciate knee ligament injuries.

The Cats star returned to action this year following a lengthy lay-off after suffering the dreaded injury in February of 2020 in a National League game against Clare.

His brother, Darren, suffered the injury twice as a teenager while another brother, Patrick, endured a similar setback in 2017.

All three of them, along with a fourth brother, Kevin, will be part of the Ballyhale panel for Saturday’s AIB Leinster club SHC quarter-final clash with Mount Leinster Rangers.

“There’s four of us — three of us done it,” said Mullen of his brothers and their cruciate difficulties. “Darren actually done his twice and Paddy, my other brother, done his once. Ray Moran done all the operations.”

So is it something in the genes?

“I have no idea, maybe it’s just the luck of the draw. There’s not much we can do about it.”

Around six months after last year’s surgery, Adrian wore number 25 and was among the subs for the 2020 Kilkenny final.

Ballyhale struck 5-19 against Dicksboro that day to secure the three-in-a-row so didn’t need the star forward and the cancellation of the AIB Leinster and All-Ireland club championships, along with being left to fully recover by Kilkenny, was probably a blessing.

“Exactly,” nodded Mullen. “In the week leading up to the county final, we did discuss it, me and the management team, that maybe in the last 10 minutes if we needed something off the bench, maybe it was a possibility but we actually decided before the game that we’re not going to risk anything. I wasn’t fully ready and I had my whole career ahead of me. I didn’t want to go back too soon and I think it was a good decision.”

A gashed hand that became infected and required minor surgery affected Mullen this season though overall it’s been a successful comeback to club and county duty.

“I definitely think there is more in me,” said the former Young Hurler of the Year who will be a marked man in Carlow this Saturday. “This is going to be an absolutely massive challenge, especially at this time of the year. Mount Leinster are a big physical team. We played St Mullin’s two years ago I think they had chances to beat us in that game.”