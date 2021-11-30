John McGrath puts county woes behind him to shine at club level

Last Sunday in Semple Stadium didn’t quite end with John McGrath’s match-winning free for Loughmore-Castleiney, but maybe it should have.

The Loughmore man lit up the Tipperary senior hurling championship with a series of stellar displays. He hit a stunning 7-72 in eight senior hurling games on the way to the ultimate victory, not to mention scoring the match-winning goal in the county senior football decider the previous Sunday.

Afterwards his manager, Frankie McGrath, paid tribute to his coolness in pointing that difficult free at the death - “That’s what John McGrath does, John McGrath is the man for the big stage,” - but he also touched on something significant in the corner-forward’s 2021.

“Look, John had a spell there where things maybe weren’t going 100% for him with Tipperary, but John has always delivered for us.

“Even going back, John was eight years of age playing in an under-12 county final and he scored two goals for us, like.”

The standout forward at club level this year in Tipperary didn’t have a standout season with the county.

He was taken off at half-time in their championship game against Clare and didn’t figure against Limerick: In Tipp’s Championship exit against Waterford he was sprung from the bench with 15 minutes left.

And yet even then the signs were good. Last week Eoin Kelly, then a selector with Tipperary, recalled that cameo against Waterford as a positive omen, particularly the goal chance McGrath created late on that might have snatched a win for Tipp.

“For me he kickstarted that run of form when he came on against Waterford in the championship down in Pairc Ui Chaoimh,” said Kelly. “He scored two points and was very unlucky for the goal — to even get the shot off the way he did that day, his hands and his footwork were incredible. (Waterford ‘keeper) Shaun O’Brien made an unbelievable save. John’s form was coming and coming, and when Tipp went out that day he fell back in with Loughmore and you can see the ability. He’s a class act.”

McGrath duly lit up the county championship from start to finish. He wasn’t the only star forward to revive his form on club duty this season. In Limerick Graeme Mulcahy’s display with Kilmallock in their county final win over Patrickswell put the man of the match award in his pocket.

The hardworking forward put in his usual shift, covering and tackling opposing backs, while also hitting seven points from play in their victory.

Yet Mulcahy didn’t enjoy his best season in the green and white of Limerick. He came on against Cork in the championship but was replaced against Tipperary in the Munster final.

“That didn’t work out for me either,” Mulcahy said of that provincial decider when speaking to the ourgame.ie podcast.

“So I probably fell back down the pecking order behind the three boys in the full-forward line.

“I just worked hard and tried to put as much pressure as I could on the guys. Things went well for me in training and I got my appearances in the (All-Ireland) semi-final and final.”

With Kilmallock he was a key figure, however, particularly when they were trying to stay in touch with Patrickswell in the early exchanges in that county final, and the Limerick champions will need Mulcahy at his best for their Munster club championship opener on Sunday week when they face the Cork champions, Midleton.

In their county final victory over Glen Rovers Midleton’s star man was Conor Lehane, whose 0-13 was crucial to getting them over the line.

Yet Lehane’s inter-county experience in 2021 was even less significant than McGrath or Mulcahy’s. After nearly a decade on the Cork senior side he wasn’t part of the Rebel panel at all this year, which meant his focus was totally on his club commitments.

Midleton manager Ben O’Connor articulated the positives: “People were saying all year he (Lehane) should have been in with Cork but from our perspective we were happy to have him all year long.

“He’s a leader on the team and it was hugely beneficial to us to have him at all the sessions. When we started training in May he came back in unbelievable shape, because he’d done an eight-week programme himself. And that helped him to stay injury-free, which was a big help compared to previous years when he might have had a niggle or two.”

Drawing definitive conclusions from these cases might be dangerous, but it’s nonetheless striking: the best forward in one county and the man of the match in another county’s club final weren’t guaranteed starters for their county sides.

Neither was the best forward in the club championship in a third county, who was also man of the match in that county’s club final.

Has that ever happened before?