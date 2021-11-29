Kerry hurling to benefit from special eligibility rule

Kerry will benefit from the special eligibility provision for hurling next year following a derogation of the rule.
Following Davy Glennon’s switch from Galway to Westmeath at the end of last year on the basis of his mother Eileen, fellow Joe McDonagh Cup team Kerry pursued the matter in relation to Jack and Pádraig Ahern from Limerick club Killeedy who had expressed an interest in switching to their mother’s native county.
Rule 6.10 of the GAA’s Official Guide Part I says a player is entitled to play for the home county of one or both of their parents and retain their own club providing the county they are switching to is not playing in the Liam MacCarthy, Joe McDonagh or Christy Ring Cups or participates in Division 1.
The rule allows counties to avail of the measure up to a maximum of three such players in any championship year.
Last Saturday, Central Council gave the go-ahead for the Kingdom to utilize the special condition.
Kerry chairman Tim Murphy explained: “Last year, we had two players from Limerick who wanted to play for Kerry, the home county of their mother, but they couldn’t play because Kerry weren’t listed as one of the counties.
“We made the case and Central Council backed it last week. It’s a good news story for Kerry hurling and is sure to give a boost to our senior hurlers.”
In July, Glennon became the first player to complete the Liam MacCarthy-Joe McDonagh Cup double when Westmeath beat Kerry in the McDonagh Cup final.