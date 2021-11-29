Kerry hurling to benefit from special eligibility rule

Kerry will benefit from the special eligibility provision for hurling next year following a derogation of the rule.

Following Davy Glennon’s switch from Galway to Westmeath at the end of last year on the basis of his mother Eileen, fellow Joe McDonagh Cup team Kerry pursued the matter in relation to Jack and Pádraig Ahern from Limerick club Killeedy who had expressed an interest in switching to their mother’s native county.