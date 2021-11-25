Late Mitchelstown charge snatches victory from Kilshannig

Bon Secours Cork IAFC

Mitchelstown 2-11

Kilshannig 1-13

Mitchelstown produced a thrilling comeback and secure their place in the Bon Secours Cork IAFC final.

It was a heartbreaking defeat for a Kilshannig side who bossed the majority of this semi-final and led by four points with seven minutes remaining in Kildorrery.

But crucially the victors came up with the answers when it seemed this tie was slipping away from them.

The watching Cork senior manager Keith Ricken would have been pleased with the performance of Mitchelstown ace Cathail O’Mahony who had an impressive opening half, scoring four points. However, his afternoon was cut short by injury and he was forced off at the interval.

Kilshannig began the game brightly with a goal from Cork star Eanna O’Hanlon moments after his penalty attempt was saved. The Kilshannig momentum continued to grow with points from Brian Guerin and Tom Cunningham giving them the first-quarter foothold and they went onto lead 1-5 to 0-6 at the interval.

However, Mitchelstown were right back in the contest thanks to a goal from Dave Dineen 10 minutes after the restart and they nearly had another goal when Sean O’Sullivan saw his strike come back off the crossbar.

But it was Kilshannig, reduced to 14 men following the second yellow card dismissal of Paddy Walsh, that began to take control with efforts from O’Hanlon and Darragh O’Sullivan to sail into a six point advantage.

Although Mitchelstown kept in touch, Kilshannig led by four points with just seven minutes remaining (1-12 to 1-8).

But with the finishing line in sight, Mitchelstown rose to the occasion. They were sparked to life by a 54th-minute goal from Pa Molloy before points from Michael Walsh and Sean O’Sullivan sealed an incredible win.

Mitchelstown advance to a meeting in the county final with Iveleary on Sunday, December 5th at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Scorers for Mitchelstown: C O’Mahony (0-4, 2f), D Dineen, P Molloy (1-0 each), S Cahill, J Sheehan (0-2 each), S O’Sullivan, D Flynn, M Walsh (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kilshannig: E O’Hanlon (1-5, 1f), T Cunningham (0-3), D O’Sullivan (0-2), B Guerin, J Twomey, J Kearney (0-1 each).

MITCHELSTOWN: L Hanna; K Roche, D Dineen, L Finn; P Molloy, S Beston, G Carroll; S Walsh, P Magee; J O’Sullivan, C O’Mahony, C Hyland; J Sheehan, S Cahill, D Reidy Price.

Subs: D Flynn for Walsh (20, inj), S O’Sullivan for O’Mahony (30, inj), F Herlihy for Reidy Price (HT), M Walsh for O’Sullivan (41), A O’Brien for Hyland (59).

KILSHANNIG: G Creedon; P Walsh, E Burke, S Murphy; B Guerin, B Curtin, C Murphy; J Twomey, C O’Sullivan; K Twomey, E O’Hanlon, J Kearney; D O’Sullivan, B O’Shea, T Cunningham.

Subs: R O’Mahony for Murphy (45), E Healy for O’Shea (46).

Referee: Cormac Dineen (Douglas).