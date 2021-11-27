Tipp's Skeheenarinky too strong for fledging Kerry side 

Sat, 27 Nov, 2021 - 17:22
Jordan Murphy

AIB Munster Club JHC quarter-final

Skeheenarinky (Tipperary) 1-22 

Tralee Parnells (Kerry) 0-8 

Tipperary champions Skeheenarinky eased to a 17 point Munster Club JHC quarter-final win over Tralee Parnells at Austin Stack Park on Saturday.

The opening quarter was very competitive with the visitors leading by 0-4 to 0-3 at the first water break. A brace from play from Noel Vaughan and a point from Dean Finn put the Tipp men three up after eight minutes.

Parnells replied with a couple of fine Darragh Reen points from play but that was really as good as it got for the Tralee men as Skeheenarinky stretched their lead to 1-11 to 0-7 by the interval

All-Star footballer Conor Sweeney fired over a couple of points from play and Adrian English bagged the only goal of the game in the 24th minute when the collected a long Mikey Maher delivery and drilled home.

The second half was a bit of a procession for the men from a townland in South Tipp. Skeheenarinky scored 11 second half points but could have had a few goals were it not for the reflexes of Mark Ryall in goal. The winners are now bidding to become just the second Tipperary club to win the Munster JHC title since the competition began 20 years ago.

Scorers for Skeheenarinky: T Vaughan (0-8, 5f, 1’65), C Sweeney (0-5,2f), A English (1-1), N Vaughan (0-3), D Finn, J O’Callaghan, D Brennan, H English, F O Suilleabháin (0-1) 

Scorers for Tralee Parnells: G O’Doherty (0-5,3f), D Reen (0-3) 

SKEHEENARINKY: A Treacy; S O’Callaghan, D Hyland, E Morrissey; F O Suilleabháin, R O’Callaghan, O Brennan; J O’Callaghan, N Vaughan; C Sweeney, T Vaughan, D Finn; A English, M Maher, D Brennan

Subs: H English for A English (34), P Fitzgerald for M Maher (45), C English for J O’Callaghan (46), J Ryan for S O’Callaghan (54), A O’Donovan for T Vaughan (55) 

TRALEE PARNELLS: M Ryall; T Kelliher, T Brick, L Barrett; G Sheehy, T Reen, C Breen; B Lonergan, C Dunne; A Morrissey, G O’Doherty, L Chester; C O’Riordan, D Reen, R Gilsenan 

Subs: N Cassidy for L Barrett (28), P Daly for R Gilsenan (38), S Morrissey for C O’Riordan (48), J Lowe for T Kelliher (51), R O’Sullivan for D Reen (56) 

Referee: Ciaran O’Regan (Cork)

