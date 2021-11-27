Shefflin and Cody set for May Bank Holiday weekend showdown

New Galway manager Henry Shefflin will face his native Kilkenny in the Leinster senior hurling championship on the May Bank Holiday weekend.
Leinster chiefs confirmed the pairings for the round robin championship this afternoon with the action getting underway on the weekend of April 16th/17th.
Shefflin will open his account against Wexford on that weekend while champions Kilkenny are away to Westmeath while Dublin will face Laois.
But all eyes will be on the round three clash when Shefflin goes head to head with his former manager, Brian Cody in Salthill.
The Leinster final is scheduled for Saturday, 5 June 2022