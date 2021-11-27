Cork Premier SFC: Ian Maguire - 'It is about winning. Medals are your proof of that'

- The Cork Premier SFC final between St Finbarr's and Clonakilty and the Senior 'A' final between St Michael's and Mallow will be live-streamed by the Irish Examiner

At the Barrs county final press night last Monday, the same question was put to Paul O’Keeffe, Ian Maguire, and Michael Shields.

The Barrs manager, captain, and panel’s most experienced member were asked if failure to add a second county title to the 2018 triumph, either on Sunday or in the coming years, would amount to underachievement on the part of the current crop of players.

The context behind the question is that the Barrs, after Nemo Rangers, have been the most consistent club team in Cork for the past five years, during which time they’ve reached three county finals and should have made another 12 months ago.

Both O’Keeffe and Michael Shields met the question with a straight bat, both answering in the affirmative.

“If they weren’t to push on from winning one county, you’d probably feel they didn’t achieve what they could have,” said manager O’Keeffe, with Shields remarking that “everyone within the group can recognise that if we didn’t win a second county, it would be deemed as a failure”.

Lastly, to Maguire, who also nods his head in agreement, but is slightly more nuanced in his reply.

“The best way I can word that is we believe we have had a lot of missed opportunities. When I say missed opportunities, that is not the world against us, that’s as players,” the midfielder begins.

“This goes back to before we ever won a county. We feel that in 2016 and 2017 we were going the right direction, but there were games that got away from us and it was our own doing. That continued a small bit last year with the Castlehaven semi-final.

“For us, ultimately, it is about winning. Medals are your proof of that. Winning in 2018 was huge because it was like a monkey off the back. It is about building on 2018, but also, building for ourselves that we need to be setting the standard here, winning week-in, week-out.”

Maguire harks back to the years before the Barrs became regulars at the business end of the county championship, seasons such as 2014 and 2015 when they were doing enough to avoid relegation play-offs but were nowhere near the conversation concerning title contenders.

Picture: Jim Coughlan.

They’ve come a distance since then, the goal now is to start achieving a Nemo-esque winning mentality on county final day.

“For this group of players, we have come from a very bad place. We feel we have brought it up to a certain level and we now need to start winning consistently. There are a lot of players in the dressing-room, myself included, who, a year and two years ago, were thinking in the back of their head, ‘am I ever going to get to where we were in 2018?’

“We look back on missed opportunities because we believe we are a very good team. For me, the big word is team. To be fair to Steven Sherlock, he was brilliant against the Haven but there were different names that stepped up at different times during the year and that is ultimately what gets you over the line, that team element of our play. Knowing we have that and how many different players have been putting their hand up at different times throughout the year gives us confidence going into the county final that we can get over the line.”

This competitiveness and depth within O’Keeffe’s panel is arguably most pronounced in Maguire’s midfield department.

Having broken a bone in his hand during a challenge game against Austin Stacks in the weeks before their championship opener, the 27-year-old Cork captain did not start either of the first two group games. And with Cork U20 midfielder Brian Hayes used at half-forward during the group phase, it meant a completely different pairing to the Hayes-Maguire semi-final selection, that of Eoin Comyns and Luke Hannigan.

Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“Between the four of us, the training games have been as good as any games in terms of practice and preparation. For the Haven game, myself and Brian played midfield. It is a credit to how good Luke and Eoin were going in training that Brian and I were firing on all cylinders for that game. Midfield is obviously a partnership of two players, but we feel we have four pillars there that we can count on going into the county final. Luke and Brian are the same age, so they have that youthfulness and naivety, but it is their energy that I feel makes Eoin and I play better.”

Maguire concluded: “There is a huge opportunity for us Sunday, a lot of fellas recognise that, especially the younger fellas in the dressing-room. We have got a very good team, very good management, and it is about being grateful for the situation we are in.”