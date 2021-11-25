Rory Grugan hopes Armagh have an appetite for change

Rory Grugan hopes Armagh have an appetite for change

Rory Grugan of Armagh: Looking for a move to Friday night games in the county league. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Thu, 25 Nov, 2021 - 19:49
John Fogarty

Armagh forward Rory Grugan is hoping his proposal to stage all club league games in the county on Fridays and Saturdays will be adopted at the county’s forthcoming annual convention.

Grugan has formulated a motion that has been put forward by his club Ballymacnab in the hope that more of the weekend will be free to club players.

Confirming the move on Twitter, Grugan added: “If you’re a club player in Armagh GAA and want to see this change, speak to your delegate and ensure they support it #timeforchange.”

He continued: “Our leagues run from May-July. No reason why it can’t be done. Even if 10 games were Friday and four Sunday or something like that. Still a massive improvement from a current scenario.”

Speaking earlier this year, Grugan outlined his stance: “A whole weekend gone waiting on a Sunday 3pm game. Even Tyrone has figured it out and moved their games to Friday nights. It took a global pandemic for the GAA to stumble upon a split season so maybe it will take the same for people to realise young people deserve a social life. Train Monday and Wednesday, play a game on a Friday and have the weekend to yourself. The answer is staring us in the face!”

Grugan has received support from outside the county in the likes of former Down star Benny Coulter.

“Unbelievable clubs still playing on a Sunday. Friday nights in Down this 20 years. So good. Weekends free generally. And a great atmosphere for Friday night matches.”

