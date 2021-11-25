Eoin Kelly: Tipp final momentum is now with Loughmore

This Sunday they do it all over again. Loughmore-Castleiney and Thurles Sarsfields meet in the Tipperary SHC final replay (Semple Stadium, 3.15pm), having fought out a draw two weeks ago.

With due respect to the Sarsfields, Loughmore have hogged the limelight. Last weekend they slipped Clonmel Commercials with an injury-time goal in the SFC final. One interested observer sees trace elements of their football prowess in their hurling style.

“One of the key things for me about Loughmore is the ability to recycle the ball,” says Tipp icon Eoin Kelly.

“That maybe comes across from the football — they’re the best around at that. And the monkey is off the back for Loughmore now after that football win last Sunday — they can be brave and go for it because they’ve won a county final. They treat them the same, football and hurling, in fairness.”

Their ability to change according to the circumstances is also notable, he adds.

“I was there the last day — and I think Frankie McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney manager) was quoted about this in the Examiner the following day — they were able to restructure themselves after the first water break.

“Looking at the game myself, it seemed that in the second half in particular you had four-v-four inside the Thurles Sarsfields 65 — four Loughmore forwards against four Sarsfields backs. So in fairness to them, structurally they made something happen.

“At the other end it looked a bit more congested in the Thurles attack, so long, high balls being delivered in there seemed to be dropping in on six-v-six — so if you were a Loughmore defender you’d be happier with that. At times they — Loughmore — seemed to have four stretched across the centre of the field as well.

For Thurles, it seemed more about hoping that something would happen, while Loughmore were making it happen by moving lads around.

The restructuring was needed given Thurles’ lightning start, hitting two goals.

“Loughmore were smart in making that change at the end of the first quarter, but they had to be; they were reacting to how Sarsfields used the space early on to get the couple of goals.

“They were going very well at that stage, the only thing was they hit those goals so early there was plenty of time for Loughmore to come back into it. And as everyone has seen, even in their football campaign, Loughmore are the best around to take the lead at just the right time in a game.

“I thought the game was played on Loughmore’s terms for three quarters, with Sarsfields dictating the game in the first quarter.”

The replay is a whole new game, however. Loughmore’s punishing schedule may be starting to take a toll: this Sunday is their 17th weekend in a row playing hurling or football, after all.

“John Meagher is going to be interesting,” says Kelly. “He was very solid the last day at centre-back, but he missed the football final last weekend so he’s got to be a doubt.

“Brian McGrath had a thumb injury but he came on in the football final, so you could possibly have two fellas carrying injuries at six and seven for Loughmore. That could be a tough ask, but they won’t lack spirit, they never do. Thurles Sarsfields will have to get it a bit better structurally the next day, but having said that their style of play has got them to a county final, one they might have won the last day. How much will they want to change?”

The Mullinahone clubman also endorsed mystadiumseat.com — the fundraising initiative for Semple Stadium which was launched recently. Participants pay to have naming plaques on seats in the stadium, with the proceeds going towards the redevelopment of the Kinane Stand.

“We love playing in Semple Stadium — going back to playing minor for Tipp, if there was a chance of a training session, even, in Semple Stadium you’d be delighted.

“Every stadium needs to be maintained and upgraded, and Semple Stadium needs to at a high standard — you need to have a wow factor nowadays, for the players who are going to be preparing and playing there, and also for the punters who are spending money to see games there.

- For more information go to mystadiumseat.com