Cork Premier SFC: Clonakilty rue 'curse' that sidelines unlucky Liam O'Donovan

Clonakilty selector Eoin Ryan has rued Liam O’Donovan’s “cursed” run of injuries and said the Cork defender does not deserve to miss Sunday’s county final.

The Irish Examiner revealed on Monday that Clonakilty half-back O’Donovan will miss this weekend’s Cork football final because of the torn hamstring he suffered in the fifth minute of second-half injury-time at the end of Clon’s semi-final win over Douglas the Sunday before last.

O’Donovan, a first-team regular for Cork throughout 2019 and the first half of 2020, only returned to competitive action in late September after a lengthy lay-off owing to a torn cruciate in July of 2020 and persistent hamstring problems upon his return.

His latest injury setback robs Clonakilty of arguably their most powerful runner when transitioning from defence to attack, ahead of the game which will be live-streamed by the Irish Examiner.

O’Donovan travelled to London earlier this week for surgery on his right hamstring, with the young defender expected to be sidelined for between four and six months.

“It is really tough on Liam. He is having no luck. The last 20 months, he has just been cursed. It is one injury after another,” said Ryan. “Liam is the kind of guy who has a fantastic attitude, does everything right, and doesn’t deserve this. It is tough on him that he is going to miss a county final. He has been a big part of us getting there. It is a huge blow to us.”

CLON BRAINS TRUST: Clonakilty manager Mike Haulie O’Neill and selectors Brian Murphy, Eoin Ryan, and Neil Deasy. With Liam O’Donovan ruled out, the Clon management have to reshuffle their defence for Sunday’s Cork Premier SFC final meeting with the Barrs. Picture: Denis Boyle

With the Clon management having to reshuffle their defence for Sunday’s final meeting with St Finbarr's, Ryan has called on O’Donovan’s team-mates to “stand up and perform” for him.

“In games during the year, the lads have shown resilience and they’ll have to show it again on Sunday. Look, we’ll deal with it. It is not the end of the world. As good a player as Liam is, one player never won a match and we have to get on without him.

“Hopefully, the lads will stand up and perform even better again for him.”

O’Donovan’s Clon team-mate Tom Clancy said the hamstring tear, and its timing, is “shocking bad luck for Liam”.

“He is one of the most dedicated and hard-working players I have come across. I saw all the hard work he had to do to come back from the cruciate injury. He was just getting into form again, played three full games, and then to get this blow, he’ll be out for a number of months. I know Liam well, he’ll put the head down and come back fitter than ever, I have no doubt about that.”

The only two defeats Clonakilty have suffered this season have been at the hands of Sunday’s opponents, the Barrs overcoming the men from West Cork by 4-15 to 3-10 in the Division 1 League decider and then repeating that result when scoring a 1-12 to 1-5 win in the final round of championship group games.

Too open in the seven-goal league final defeat and too defensive when managing only six scores in the Group C clash, Ryan said Clon must strike a balance in how they set up this weekend if the club is to end its 11-year wait for a county title.

“The day of the league final, someone said we were defensive. I don’t know what game they were looking at, we weren’t defensive at all in the championship game in Coachford, we didn’t perform. We were too defensive. We’ll have to go in between on Sunday and see if we can get it right.

“We were very happy with the first-half performance in the semi-final, we moved the ball really well. We are improving and hopefully, we’ll keep improving. We need to get up there another 10% if we want to compete with the Barrs.

“They’ll be mad favourites going in, that’s okay too. We’ll go up, play our game, and see where it takes us.”

Cork senior and Clonakilty half-back Seán White picks out the second-round group win over Ballincollig as a significant turning point in their season. Clon failed to overcome either Ballincollig or the Barrs when exiting at the group phase last year and were determined not to suffer the same fate, at the hands of the same teams, this season.

“We let ourselves down in the group stages last year. As a result, to get out of the group was the big aim this year,” said White.

“When you get an opportunity like this, you want to put your best foot forward and take it. We are probably big underdogs in the final, but we have been underdogs in most of the games we have played. Being underdogs doesn’t seem to impact us.”