Clonakilty defender Liam O’Donovan ruled out of Cork Premier SFC final

Cork defender O'Donovan injured his right hamstring in the fifth minute of second-half stoppages at the end of Clonakilty’s one-point semi-final win over Douglas
Clonakilty defender Liam O’Donovan ruled out of Cork Premier SFC final

Clonakilty corner-back Liam O'Donovan finds himself on the forward line against Duhallow in the first half. Pic: Larry Cummins 

Mon, 22 Nov, 2021 - 20:48
Eoghan Cormican

Clonakilty defender Liam O’Donovan will miss this Sunday’s Cork football final because of a hamstring injury.

O’Donovan injured his right hamstring in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time at the end of Clonakilty’s one-point semi-final win over Douglas the weekend before last and, as a result, will not feature in Sunday’s decider against St Finbarr’s (Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3pm).

The Cork defender picked up the injury challenging for a breaking ball alongside Douglas’s Seán Powter. O’Donovan immediately grabbed his right hamstring after hitting the deck and was helped from the field shortly after by Clonakily’s medical personnel.

The loss of O’Donovan is a significant blow to Clonakilty’s bid for a first Cork football crown since 2009. The Cork half-back, despite an injury-interrupted campaign, has been a vital contributor for the West Cork outfit in recent seasons

A torn ACL in July of 2020 followed by persistent hamstring troubles upon his return inside the whitewash meant that Clon’s second group outing against Ballincollig at the end of September was O’Donovan’s first football championship game for the club in two full years. Injury cut short his involvement against the Barrs in their third and final group game, but he resumed his starting berth for the quarter-final win over Duhallow.

Speaking to this newspaper ahead of that quarter-final, Clon selector Eoin Ryan said both O’Donovan and teammate Maurice Shanley “do all the right things, but have just been very unlucky with injuries”.

The Irish Examiner understands that O’Donovan is to undergo surgery on the injured hamstring.

Elsewhere, Kanturk’s 18-year-old three-goal county hurling final hero Colin Walsh has said it would be an “unbelievable” achievement if the Cork club was to complete a county title double the weekend after next.

Kanturk return to Páirc Uí Chaoimh — the scene of last Sunday’s Cork SAHC final win over Fr O’Neill’s — the weekend after next for a Premier Intermediate football final date with fellow Duhallow outfit Newmarket.

All bar one member of Sunday’s starting team featured during the club’s recent premier intermediate football semi-final win over Aghada, highlighting the level of crossover between the two panels.

Young Walsh is in the forward line for both teams and is dearly hoping Kanturk can replicate their 2017 feat when the club won the Cork Premier Intermediate hurling and Intermediate football county titles within a couple of weeks of one another.

“A repeat of 2017 would be unbelievable,” said Walsh.

The December 5 football decider will be their 10th weekend of championship action across the two codes since September 4.

More in this section

Ballygiblin hero Mark Keane so thankful to Collingwood for hurling and football opportunities  Ballygiblin hero Mark Keane so thankful to Collingwood for hurling and football opportunities 
Gallery: Limerick All-Ireland hurling champions presented with medals at gala ceremony Gallery: Limerick All-Ireland hurling champions presented with medals at gala ceremony
Limerick during a water break 25/10/2020 GAA's water breaks to remain into 2022 league season
#Cork GAA#Gaelic Football
Coolderry v St Rynagh's - Offaly County Senior Club Hurling Championship Final

GAA storylines: Ken Hogan's camogie dream, Strand Road believes, power cut scare in Dublin

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices