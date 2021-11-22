Clonakilty defender Liam O’Donovan ruled out of Cork Premier SFC final

Clonakilty defender Liam O’Donovan will miss this Sunday’s Cork football final because of a hamstring injury.

O’Donovan injured his right hamstring in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time at the end of Clonakilty’s one-point semi-final win over Douglas the weekend before last and, as a result, will not feature in Sunday’s decider against St Finbarr’s (Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3pm).

The Cork defender picked up the injury challenging for a breaking ball alongside Douglas’s Seán Powter. O’Donovan immediately grabbed his right hamstring after hitting the deck and was helped from the field shortly after by Clonakily’s medical personnel.

The loss of O’Donovan is a significant blow to Clonakilty’s bid for a first Cork football crown since 2009. The Cork half-back, despite an injury-interrupted campaign, has been a vital contributor for the West Cork outfit in recent seasons

A torn ACL in July of 2020 followed by persistent hamstring troubles upon his return inside the whitewash meant that Clon’s second group outing against Ballincollig at the end of September was O’Donovan’s first football championship game for the club in two full years. Injury cut short his involvement against the Barrs in their third and final group game, but he resumed his starting berth for the quarter-final win over Duhallow.

Speaking to this newspaper ahead of that quarter-final, Clon selector Eoin Ryan said both O’Donovan and teammate Maurice Shanley “do all the right things, but have just been very unlucky with injuries”.

The Irish Examiner understands that O’Donovan is to undergo surgery on the injured hamstring.

Elsewhere, Kanturk’s 18-year-old three-goal county hurling final hero Colin Walsh has said it would be an “unbelievable” achievement if the Cork club was to complete a county title double the weekend after next.

Kanturk return to Páirc Uí Chaoimh — the scene of last Sunday’s Cork SAHC final win over Fr O’Neill’s — the weekend after next for a Premier Intermediate football final date with fellow Duhallow outfit Newmarket.

All bar one member of Sunday’s starting team featured during the club’s recent premier intermediate football semi-final win over Aghada, highlighting the level of crossover between the two panels.

Young Walsh is in the forward line for both teams and is dearly hoping Kanturk can replicate their 2017 feat when the club won the Cork Premier Intermediate hurling and Intermediate football county titles within a couple of weeks of one another.

“A repeat of 2017 would be unbelievable,” said Walsh.

The December 5 football decider will be their 10th weekend of championship action across the two codes since September 4.