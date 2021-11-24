Kevin O'Driscoll retires from Cork football duty

Kevin O'Driscoll retires from Cork football duty

Cork's Kevin O’Driscoll celebrates after beating Kerry in the 2020 Munster SFC semi-final with Ian Maguire. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Wed, 24 Nov, 2021 - 13:27
Stephen Barry

Kevin O’Driscoll has retired from Cork inter-county football.

The Tadhg MacCarthaigh clubman, 32, steps away after over a decade in the red of Cork, where he played alongside his brothers Colm and Brian. Their father, Gene, was on the Cork panel in the mid-80s.

Kevin won an All-Ireland U21 title in 2009, when his older brother Colm scored the winning goal in stoppage time, and that duo also captured All-Ireland Junior honours in 2013, with Kevin kicking a late clinching point. In between, he was man of the match in UCC’s 2011 Sigerson Cup triumph over UUJ.

He made his Cork debut in the 2011 National League as Cork went on to win their second of three titles in a row but had to wait until 2015 for his Championship bow against Clare. He went on to score three points in that year’s draw and replay defeat against Kerry in the Munster final.

He helped Cork to the 2020 Division 3 title and shock Munster semi-final victory over Kerry but did not feature in the final loss to Tipperary. His last action for Cork came as a sub in this summer’s Munster final defeat to the Kingdom.

Tadhg MacCarthaigh brothers Kevin O'Driscoll, captain Brian O'Driscoll, and man of the match Colm O'Driscoll after winning the 2011 Carbery JAFC at Dunmanway. Picture: Denis Boyle
Tadhg MacCarthaigh brothers Kevin O'Driscoll, captain Brian O'Driscoll, and man of the match Colm O'Driscoll after winning the 2011 Carbery JAFC at Dunmanway. Picture: Denis Boyle

Earlier this month, he helped his club Tadhg MacCarthaigh to a first Carbery Junior A Football title since 2012 in a victory over St Mary’s, alongside man of the match Colm and team captain Brian.

