Paul Mannion: Kilmacud Crokes’ joy built on strength in depth

If you’re wondering why Kilmacud Crokes are often called a superclub within Dublin, consider how they completed a double of county SHC and SFC titles this season.

For starters, operating off two completely different sets of players — Brian Sheehy is the only dual player but was a late withdrawal for Sunday’s football final win over St Judes — is remarkable in itself.

But when you throw in the star quality that both teams have lost for various reasons in recent seasons, yet still pushed on to regain the county titles in their respective code, the size and depth of the south-Dublin club becomes clear.

The hurlers achieved their win despite losing former Dublin players like Ryan O’Dwyer, Niall Corcoran, Ross O’Carroll, and Sean McGrath, as well as ex-Cork underage goalkeeper Matt Collins, over the last year or so.

As for the footballers, their lineup for Sunday’s come-from-behind final win over St Judes showed eight changes from the team that lost the 2018 Leinster club final, ex-Dublin players Cian O’Sullivan and Pat Burke among those who didn’t feature this time.

Despite all of that, they could still hold matchwinner Callum Pearson and goalscorer Cian O’Connor — two more former Dublin players — in reserve to come on and change the game for them.

“We’ve said it all year that’s one of our strengths, the strength of our panel, the lads that we have to bring on,” said Paul Mannion, a six-time All-Ireland winner with Dublin who opted out of county activity for 2021.

“Management have been thinking about the team that’s going to finish the game as much as the lads that’ll be starting.

“Callum Pearson, Aidan Jones, all those lads we have coming on and popping up with some unbelievable scores to get us back into the game, it’s huge for us.

“There are a lot of young, hungry lads there that have been involved with Dublin minor teams, Dublin U20s, and they’re more than capable of stepping up on the big occasions and putting in a shift and that’s what they did against Judes.”

Unsurprisingly, Crokes are favourites to win the AIB Leinster club championship.

They’ll face Wolfe Tones of Meath in the quarter-finals on December 5 and after losing that 2018 final to Mullinalaghta, the smallest club in Longford, one can only presume there’s a burning desire to atone.

Not that Mannion is still losing sleep over that infamous defeat.

“No, that’s in the past,” he insisted.

“You’re driven by just going for championships now, trying to go as far as you can. We’ll have an opportunity to get into a Leinster semi-final in a couple of weeks and that’s all we’re focusing on.

“The Leinster championship, going on the road, they’re always going to be tough games. We have lads there, Mark Vaughan is still in the dressing room and playing away with us, and he’s been preaching to us the difficulty of Leinster championship games so we have to be prepared for that now.”

On his own situation with Dublin and whether he’ll be back in blue for 2022, Mannion declined to comment.

Manager Robbie Brennan predicted after Sunday’s defeat of Judes that his three-time All-Star won’t ever return to inter-county activity.