Limerick GAA mourns passing of legend ‘Ned’ Rea

Limerick’s 1973 All-Ireland SHC winner Eamonn “Ned” Rea died in Dublin on Monday afternoon following a short illness.

Full-forward in the team that beat Kilkenny in the final 48 years ago, the Effin man also claimed two Munster titles and won three Dublin senior hurling club titles with Faughs whom he joined in 1969, a year after he moved to the capital.

Rea made his senior debut for Limerick in 1963, playing at corner-back, and remained part of the team until 1968. He returned in 1973 initially at full-back before being moved to the edge of the other square for the championship, marking his London-based brother Gerry in the semi-final win over the Exiles.

Speaking to this newspaper three years ago, Rea recalled the clash with his sibling. “The Limerick Leader got hold of it and they spoke to my father (Matt). He was saying he was going to shout for London and my mother for Limerick. He was only having the banter. He was asked about us going up against each other but his reply was ‘when you have two sons playing in an All-Ireland semi-final you come back to me. It was a great remark.”

Rea scored two points in the subsequent final and retired four years later in 1977 having played 53 times at senior level for Limerick, 15 in championship, and scoring 3-8. While studying dairy science in UCC, he claimed two Fitzgibbon Cups and a Cork Division 1 league medal. Rea was also a proficient rugby player as a teenager and claimed three Muster junior medals and a senior schools medal with St Munchin’s.

Born in Glenroe in May 1944, Rea was the eldest in a farming family of eight boys and three girls. His family moved to Effin when he was an infant. He studied dairy science at UCC where he graduated before being appointed a creamery manager in Athlacca and later with Galtee Food Products. He became a publican in 1989, opening his Rea’s pub on Parkgate Street close to Heuston Station.

Limerick person of the year in 2013, Rea was president of the Faughs club in Templeogue and was previously chairman for 17 years. He also played an active role in Club Limerick and was chairman of the initial Limerick GAA Supporters Club, Dublin established in 1990.

In May 1974, Rea had the distinction of lining out for Limerick against Kilkenny in Wembley Stadium before flying back to Dublin that evening when he played for Faughs, scoring in both games.

Rea is survived by his wife Mary, son Seán and daughter Lisa. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.