GAA's water breaks to remain into 2022 league season

Water breaks are expected to continue in the provincial and All-Ireland club championships and next year’s Allianz Leagues at least.

Central Council delegates were informed at Saturday’s meeting that they will remain part of matches until such time as Covid restrictions are eased.

The one-minute intervals in the middle of each half were introduced upon the return of games last year as a means of ensuring players didn’t share the same water bottles. However, the cessations have been more often used as opportunities for management to pass on advice and tactics now that the maor foirne role has been disbanded.

The Covid-19 match regulation allows for a stoppage in play of no more than a minute between the 15th and 20th minutes of each half.

Central Council also heard at the weekend that national season tickets will return next season for the first time since 2019.

The successful loyalty scheme was put on hold the past two seasons due to Covid but the plan is expected to be promoted in the run-up to Christmas with the start of the leagues at the end of January in mind.

Although counties have to come back to the Central Competitions Control Committee regarding league fixtures, the master calendar list for 2022 has been signed off in principle with the All-Ireland hurling and football finals taking place on July 17 and 24 respectively. Only those deciders have the facility of replays with all other knockout matches having to be finished on the day.

While there is concern among players that the Tailteann Cup will not be supported sufficiently next year, it is finally expected to be run in 2022 with the competition’s final being slotted in as a curtain-raiser for one of the Sam Maguire Cup semi-finals.

It will be at least 2023 before a calendar season can take place as it has been agreed the All-Ireland club championships that begin in late 2022 won’t finish until the start of February 2023.

Meanwhile, former Offaly, Sligo, and Westmeath manager Pat Flanagan is believed to be edging closer to becoming the new Longford boss. Clara man Flanagan, who leads Roscommon champions Pádraig Pearses against Galway victors Mountbellew-Moylough in Sunday’s Connacht senior club football semi-final in Dr Hyde Park, is favourite to succeed Pádraic Davis.

Former Cavan star Dermot McCabe, who had been part of Mickey Graham’s management team in his native county, has also been linked with the role that Davis stepped away from in early July.

Elsewhere, Down hope to be able to announce their new manager in the coming days with former Armagh selector Aidan O’Rourke the latest to be linked to the position that has also been vacant since July when Paddy Tally was not offered an extension.

Conor Laverty had been associated with moving from the U20 role to the Mourne County senior position but the Kilcoo man, who was part of Seamus McEnaney’s Monaghan management team last year, is expected to remain in the underage mentoring position.