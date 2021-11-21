Ger Fitzgerald: 'Outstanding' leader Conor Lehane inspired Midleton to glory

Midleton manager Ger Fitzgerald said Conor Lehane’s display spoke for itself as he called on observers to draw their own conclusions about his 13-point winning haul.

Midleton had benefited immensely as a result of former Cork player Lehane devoting all his attention on the club this season but club legend Fitzgerald maintained he has always been a major influence in the set-up.

Asked about his performance, Fitzgerald responded: “Outstanding. Actually, you know what we'll do, ye comment on that. Ye know what I'm going to say. Ye write everything ye should, all about that, don't bother quoting me on that. That's up to ye. That's your challenge now because ye know what ye see. That's your job, really in the media.

“To me, he's outstanding but he's always been outstanding for us. He's a huge captain, he's our leader. I've said that from the start of the year but to me, ye lads in the media have a responsibility to report what ye see. Ye report that, that fixes everything.

“Okay, some days displays don't go for you, but that goes for every player. Massive player, delighted with him. Deserved nothing more today than that performance and that stage but it was made for him and he took it.” To win the Seán Óg Murphy as a captain and now as a manager is sweet, Fitzgerald agreed. “We wouldn't be having this conversation if we'd lost today but when you look back at it, in the fullness of time and all that, it's a fabulous achievement, I agree with that.

“Today is really all about winning today's match, whatever follows on from that is fair enough as well but that was another day. I met loads of my former team-mates out there today and this meant as much to them today as it did to me. So really today is on its own merits and what happened in history is in history.” Glen Rovers’s manager Ian Lynam had no quibble with the result. “We made a battle out of it. In fairness, our fellas didn’t give up, they didn’t throw in the towel. Lesser teams might have given up before half-time. We had a chance at the end to maybe snatch a draw but we have no complaints, the better team won on the day.”