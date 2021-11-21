John McGrath's miracle goal gives Loughmore-Castleiney first leg of Tipperary double

Tipperary SFC final: Loughmore-Castleiney 1-12 Clonmel Commercials 1-11

County hurling star John McGrath blasted home an injury-time goal for Loughmore-Castleiney to keep their hopes of a Tipperary senior double on track and stop Clonmel Commercials’ bid for a hat-trick of Tipperary football titles in a thriller at Semple Stadium.

Against all the odds, with two key starters absent through injury, Brian McGrath and John Meagher, Loughmore trailed all the way before coming from behind at the death to claim their 15th title and first since 2016.

Commercials had lost midfielder Seamus Kennedy to a black card with ten minutes to go when leading by a goal but Loughmore’s numerical advantage and their extraordinary will to win proved decisive in a tension-filled climax.

When Michael Quinlivan netted for Commercials after four minutes to put them 1-2 ahead, they looked on course for their 19th title but Loughmore settled, and were 1-2 to 0-2 behind after a moderate opening quarter.

Jason Lonergan shot two sweet points for Commercials on resuming after the water break but Loughmore finished the half strongly with points by John McGrath and Eamon Connolly to trail 1-5 to 0-6 at half-time.

Once more Commercials started well in the second half, two points from Kevin Fahey pushing them 1-9 to 0-8 clear but two Conor Ryan frees for Loughmore kept them on their tails, 1-9 to 0-10 at the second water break.

Ross Peters had a great chance of a Commercials goal after 49 minutes but Shane Hennessy in the Loughmore goal saved and then Commercials lost Seamus Kennedy to a black card after a clumsy tackle.

A Jamie Peters point for Commercials was followed by Conor Ryan and John McGrath points for Loughmore to leave the holders leading by a point (1-10 to 0-12) as the game moved into injury time.

In a dramatic finish, John McGrath pounced for a Loughmore winning goal on 61 minutes after hesitation in the Commercials defence, and though Commercials surged back upfield for a Jason Lonergan point, time ran out on them.

Loughmore-Castleiney were champions, reversing the outcome of last year’s final, won in equally dramatic fashion by Commericals.

John McGrath was Loughmore’s hero with the winning goal but Conor Ryan, Willie Eviston, Aidan McGrath, and Lorcan Egan all had big games for them.

Michael Quinlivan, Ross Peters, Liam Ryan, Padraic Looram, Kevin Fahey, and Jason Lonergan were key men for a Commercials side bitterly disappointed at the finish.

Scorers for Loughmore: C Ryan (0-7, 4fs), J McGrath (1-2, 0-1f), E Connolly, L McGrath, E Sweeney (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clonmel: M Quinlivan (1-0), J Lonergan (0-3), S O'Connor (1f), K Fahey (0-2 each), Colman Kennedy, J Peters, C Deely, P Looram (0-1 each).

Loughmore-Castleiney: S Hennessy; L Egan, J Hennessy W Eviston; J Ryan, E Meagher, T Maher; L Treacy, E Connolly; L McGrath, J McGrath, N McGrath; C Ryan, A McGrath, Conor McGrath.

Subs: E Sweeney for C McGrath (h-t), Ciaran McGrath for Connolly (42), B McGrath for Meagher (53), T McGrath for A McGrath (61).

Clonmel Commercials: M O'Reilly; C Cannon, L Ryan, J Aherne; P Looram, K Fahey, J Peters; Conal Kennedy, S Kennedy; J Kennedy, M Quinlivan, Colman Kennedy; J Lonergan, S O'Connor, R Peters.

Subs: M Murphy for Aherne (28), C Deely for J Kennedy (h-t), P McGarry for O'Connor (56), K Harney for R Peters (56).

Referee: D O'Mahoney, Ardfinnan.