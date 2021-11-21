John McGrath's miracle goal gives Loughmore-Castleiney first leg of Tipperary double

Against all the odds, with two key starters absent through injury, Brian McGrath and John Meagher, Loughmore trailed all the way before coming from behind at the death to deny Clonmel Commercials
John McGrath's miracle goal gives Loughmore-Castleiney first leg of Tipperary double

John McGrath of Loughmore-Castleiney celebrates with a supporter after the Tipperary SFC final between Clonmel Commercials and Loughmore-Castleiney at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Sun, 21 Nov, 2021 - 17:58
Michael Dundon

Tipperary SFC final: Loughmore-Castleiney 1-12 Clonmel Commercials 1-11 

County hurling star John McGrath blasted home an injury-time goal for Loughmore-Castleiney to keep their hopes of a Tipperary senior double on track and stop Clonmel Commercials’ bid for a hat-trick of Tipperary football titles in a thriller at Semple Stadium. 

Against all the odds, with two key starters absent through injury, Brian McGrath and John Meagher, Loughmore trailed all the way before coming from behind at the death to claim their 15th title and first since 2016.

Commercials had lost midfielder Seamus Kennedy to a black card with ten minutes to go when leading by a goal but Loughmore’s numerical advantage and their extraordinary will to win proved decisive in a tension-filled climax.

When Michael Quinlivan netted for Commercials after four minutes to put them 1-2 ahead, they looked on course for their 19th title but Loughmore settled, and were 1-2 to 0-2 behind after a moderate opening quarter.

Jason Lonergan shot two sweet points for Commercials on resuming after the water break but Loughmore finished the half strongly with points by John McGrath and Eamon Connolly to trail 1-5 to 0-6 at half-time.

Once more Commercials started well in the second half, two points from Kevin Fahey pushing them 1-9 to 0-8 clear but two Conor Ryan frees for Loughmore kept them on their tails, 1-9 to 0-10 at the second water break.

Ross Peters had a great chance of a Commercials goal after 49 minutes but Shane Hennessy in the Loughmore goal saved and then Commercials lost Seamus Kennedy to a black card after a clumsy tackle.

A Jamie Peters point for Commercials was followed by Conor Ryan and John McGrath points for Loughmore to leave the holders leading by a point (1-10 to 0-12) as the game moved into injury time. 

In a dramatic finish, John McGrath pounced for a Loughmore winning goal on 61 minutes after hesitation in the Commercials defence, and though Commercials surged back upfield for a Jason Lonergan point, time ran out on them. 

Loughmore-Castleiney were champions, reversing the outcome of last year’s final, won in equally dramatic fashion by Commericals.

John McGrath was Loughmore’s hero with the winning goal but Conor Ryan, Willie Eviston, Aidan McGrath, and Lorcan Egan all had big games for them.

Michael Quinlivan, Ross Peters, Liam Ryan, Padraic Looram, Kevin Fahey, and Jason Lonergan were key men for a Commercials side bitterly disappointed at the finish.

Scorers for Loughmore: C Ryan (0-7, 4fs), J McGrath (1-2, 0-1f), E Connolly, L McGrath, E Sweeney (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clonmel: M Quinlivan (1-0), J Lonergan (0-3), S O'Connor (1f), K Fahey (0-2 each), Colman Kennedy, J Peters, C Deely, P Looram (0-1 each).

Loughmore-Castleiney: S Hennessy; L Egan, J Hennessy W Eviston; J Ryan, E Meagher, T Maher; L Treacy, E Connolly; L McGrath, J McGrath, N McGrath; C Ryan, A McGrath, Conor McGrath.

Subs: E Sweeney for C McGrath (h-t), Ciaran McGrath for Connolly (42), B McGrath for Meagher (53), T McGrath for A McGrath (61).

Clonmel Commercials: M O'Reilly; C Cannon, L Ryan, J Aherne; P Looram, K Fahey, J Peters; Conal Kennedy, S Kennedy; J Kennedy, M Quinlivan, Colman Kennedy; J Lonergan, S O'Connor, R Peters. 

Subs: M Murphy for Aherne (28), C Deely for J Kennedy (h-t), P McGarry for O'Connor (56), K Harney for R Peters (56).

Referee: D O'Mahoney, Ardfinnan.

More in this section

St Jude's v Kilmacud Crokes - Go Ahead Dublin County Senior Club Football Championship Final Dublin SFC: Callum Pearson the hero as Kilmacud Crokes secure double
Glen Rovers v Midleton - Cork County Senior Club Hurling Championship Final Determined Midleton claim first Cork title since 2013 as they see off Glen Rovers
Kildare v Westmeath - Leinster GAA Senior Football Championship Semi-Final Westmeath SFC: St Loman’s edge replay after extra time
#Tipperary GAA#Gaelic Football
John McGrath's miracle goal gives Loughmore-Castleiney first leg of Tipperary double

Kerins O'Rahillys shock Dr Crokes to set up all-Tralee clash in Kerry SFC final

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices